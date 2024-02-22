Rio Open 2024: 17-year-old Joao Fonseca Makes ATP Tour History In Win Over Arthur Fils

Brazillian tennis player, Joao Fonseca beats Arthur Fils at Rio Open 2024 to become the first player born in 2006 to win an ATP tour-level match on February 22, Thursday, 2024. (Photo: X|Rio Open)

