Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Match On TV And Online

Rafael Nadal made a last-minute decision to play singles at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday and won his first-round match against Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a blockbuster showdown against rival Novak Djokovic. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Former world no 1, playing at the venue of his record 14 men's singles titles, returned to Court Philippe Chatrier less than 24 hours after he teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz in the men's doubles.
Not only did the 38-year-old Spaniard play, but for stretches, particularly in the early going and in crunch time down the stretch, he played very much like a version of himself everyone is used to seeing: the sprinting, sliding, grunting star who owns 22 Grand Slam trophies in all and won Olympic gold medals for Spain in singles in 2008 and doubles in 2016.
Speaking about Djokovic, the Serbian advanced to the second round with a routine win over Australia's Matt Ebden on Saturday.
It will be their 60th matchup, more than any other two men have played against each other in the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 30-29. Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles make him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal.
The Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Singles tennis match at the Paris Olympics 2024 will likely be held on Tuesday, July 30.
The Paris Olympics tennis matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.