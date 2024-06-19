Tennis

Queen's Club Championships 2024: Murray Celebrates Landmark ATP Match With Popyrin Win

Andy Murray celebrated his 1,000th match on the ATP Tour with a battling victory over Alexei Popyrin at the Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday

Andy Murray celebrates Tuesday's victory at Queen's
info_icon

Andy Murray celebrated his 1,000th match on the ATP Tour with a battling victory over Alexei Popyrin at the Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

The 37-year-old became the fifth active male player to hit quadruple figures for tour-level matches, marking the milestone with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory to snap a four-match losing streak.

Murray holds the record for Queen's titles with five and will look to go deep in this tournament once more when he meets Australia's Jordan Thompson in the second round.

The two-time Wimbledon champion acknowledged the struggles of his lengthy career after this first-round triumph, though suggested he did not know about the landmark moment until just before play.

"I didn't realise, but my mum told me before the match that this was my 1000th match on the tour," Murray said in his on-court interview.

"A lot of matches and a lot of wear and tear in the body and it is not easy but I managed to push through."

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Fernando Verdasco and Richard Gasquet are the other active men's players to hit the 1,000-match mark.

That longevity has served well for Murray, who won his first match at the tournament in 2005 and holds a 32-9 record at the ATP 500 grass-court event since.

"During the match, it is difficult but great reward at the end for the hard work and effort I put into the match," Murray added.

"I have not got too many wins this year, it has been a difficult season but did well to come through in the end. Held quite a few tight service games and managed to serve it out well."

Alex de Minaur overcame Murray at Queen's last year en route to the final before losing out to Carlos Alcaraz, who also secured the Wimbledon title after.

Yet De Minaur will not have the chance to make the showpiece of the Wimbledon warm-up this time around, after losing out to Lorenzo Musetti.

The Italian swept the second seed aside with a 1-6 6-4 6-2 victory, teeing up a second-round meeting with Brandon Nakashima.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Opportunity For Us To Engage': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau After Meeting PM Modi In Italy | Details
  2. Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
  3. AIIMS Delhi Performs India's First Successful Foetal Blood Transfusion To Save Child With Rare Disorder
  4. Noida: Amid Heat Wave, 7 Persons Found Dead With No Injury Marks
  5. UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  2. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  3. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
  4. Priyanka Chopra Declares She Is Inspired By ‘Angel’ Angelina Jolie ‘Every Day’
  5. Whoopi Goldberg Recounts How She Accidentally Ate Cat Treats At 2 a.m.
Sports News
  1. Osaka Vs Qinwen, Berlin Open: Japanese Bows Out After Scintillating Serving Display By Chinese Star - Data Debrief
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Called Out By French Far-Right Leader After Anti-Extremism Comments
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America Opening Match
  4. NBA: Jeff Van Gundy Set To Join Clippers As Lead Assistant Coach
  5. Queen's Club Championships 2024: Murray Celebrates Landmark ATP Match With Popyrin Win
World News
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Vladimir Putin Thanks North Korea For Supporting His Ukraine Actions, Heads To Pyongyang For Summit With Kim Jong Un
  3. Mysterious Monolith Found Near Las Vegas, Police Issue Warning
  4. Russia: 3 Persons Detained Over Suspected Outbreak Of 'Rare But Serious' Disease Botulism | Explained
  5. UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Sports News June 18 Highlights: Turkiye Defeat Georgia 3-1 In Euro 2024; Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Paavo Nurmi Games