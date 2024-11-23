Tennis

Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot

Earlier in the day, Botic van de Zandschulp, who beat Rafael Nadal in the final match of the Spaniard's career on Tuesday, put the Dutch 1-0 up with a win over Daniel Altmaier

Tallon Griekspoor inspired the Netherlands to the Davis Cup final
Tallon Griekspoor produced a thrilling comeback to help the Netherlands reach the Davis Cup final for the very first time after they downed Germany 2-0 in Malaga. (More Sports News)

After losing the opening set to Jan-Lennard Struff, Griekspoor held his nerve to emerge a 4-6 (4-7) 7-5 6-4 victor on an enthralling day of action on Friday. 

The world number 80 needed 10 match points to wrap up a tense 6-4 6-7 (12-14) 6-3 victory, after Altmaier saved five break points in a second set tie-break.

Griekspoor then stopped the best-of-three tie from going to the deciding doubles, rallying back with a fine display, though Struff let two crucial break points slip in the eighth game of the second set.

“We have been talking about this [moment] for two or three years,” said Griekspoor.

“We came here all the time with unbelievably tough draws, but we believed in ourselves so much. We always felt like this was possible.

"To do it now feels unbelievable. I am so happy for the team, and for Holland.

“I just tried to focus on my own game. I felt like he was playing unbelievable tennis, I didn’t do much wrong in the first set.

"I’m super proud of myself, super proud of the effort and very happy to get the win in the end.”

The Netherlands await either reigning Davis Cup champions Italy or Australia, who face off in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Data Debrief: Dutch delight

After reaching the semi-final stage for only the second time this century, the Netherlands produced arguably their finest display of the tournament against Germany. 

It meant that after 185 ties played at the event across a 104-year timeframe, they had finally reached the showpiece match at the tournament for the first time. 

But their victory was made possible by Griekspoor, who converted both his break points, while fittingly sealing his encounter with his 25th ace of the contest. 

