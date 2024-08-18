Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury

Marketa Vondrousova will miss this month's US Open with a hand injury keeping the former Wimbledon champion sidelined. (More Tennis News)
The Czech, who withdrew from the Paris Olympics with the same issue, has not played since her SW19 title defence was ended by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round at the All England Club.
Vondrousova is also going to be absent from Flushing Meadows, where she reached the quarter-finals last year.
Meanwhile, there will be no Cameron Norrie in New York, with the Briton yet to recover from the forearm injury that also saw him miss out on the Games.
"I have been working hard to get my body to full health," he wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, my forearm injury is not recovering as soon as I would have hoped.
"I'll take some rest and recharge. Can't wait to get back to competing like a dog."