Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement

Cycling great Mark Cavendish has hailed Andy Murray as an "incredible person" ahead of his impending retirement after the Paris Olympic Games. (More Sports News)
Murray confirmed this week that the tennis tournament at Roland Garros, which begins on Saturday, will be his last before he hangs up his racket.
The three-time grand slam champion has endured an injury-hit few years and was unable to make a final appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon this month, though he did team up with brother Jamie for one last match on Centre Court – a loss to John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.
Murray is the only men's player to have won two Olympic golds ahead of his Paris campaign, but Cavendish – who made history by claiming a 35th Tour de France stage win earlier this month – says his legacy goes beyond his results.
"What Andy has showed, whatever you do, just do it. It's not for anyone else to say what you can and can't do – just do what you love," Cavendish said.
"Aside from his incredible achievements on the court, what Andy has stood for off the court, is his fight for equality between male and female sportspeople especially, and his vocal criticism of people who criticise him and what he does.
"Absolute love of a sport and carrying the hopes of a nation for so long – he's an incredible person.
"Whatever he does, you know he's going to do it with passion and I wish him the best."