Maddison Inglis vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, AO 2026: World No.2 Enter Favourite Against Aussie Counterpart

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her third round match against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Iga Swiatek may be accustomed to cruising through the early rounds of Grand Slams, but her Australian Open campaign has posed a sterner test, with the world No. 1 forced to navigate several tense moments to reach the later stages. Despite being broken repeatedly, Swiatek advanced past qualifier Yue Yuan and Marie Bouzkova in straight sets before battling through a three-set encounter against 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya, as she looks to build on last year’s semifinal run in Melbourne. Standing in contrast is home hope Maddison Inglis, who has matched her best Grand Slam result after an exhausting journey through qualifying and the main draw, spending more than 13 hours on court across five matches — many decided by tiebreaks — before finally catching a break with Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal in the third round.

26 Jan 2026, 02:15:44 pm IST Maddison Inglis vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, AO 2026: Swiatek Bolsters Lead Poland’s Iga Swiatek burst out of the blocks, charging to a 3–0 advantage over Australia’s qualifier Maddison Inglis, who has enjoyed a breakout run to the fourth round.

26 Jan 2026, 01:56:38 pm IST Maddison Inglis vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, AO 2026: First Set! The first set of round 4 between Maddison Inglis and Iga Swiatek in underway and the Polish star is already 2-0 up, showing why she's the No.2 ranked played