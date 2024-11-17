Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt

Iga Swiatek levelled the score for Poland against Czechia, keeping their hopes of reaching the semi-final of the Billie Jean King Cup alive. (More Tennis News)
The world number two had to dig deep for the win though, triumphing 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes in the second of Poland's singles matches on Saturday.
In their earlier match, Marie Bouzkova had put Czechia ahead but also had to go the distance to beat Magdalena Frech.
It means their quarter-final tie will be decided by doubles, which Swiatek will also play – her first doubles match at the Billie Jean King Cup since 2019 – as they aim to try and win the title for the first time.
The winner of that tie will face Italy in the semi-final, with Jasmine Paolini leading them into the final four.
Japan had taken the lead in the best-of-three tie thanks to Ena Shibahara's win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto, but the French Open and Wimbledon runner-up turned things around.
She beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-3 6-4 in straight sets to level the tie before pairing up with Sara Errani, three months after their Olympic gold triumph, to complete the comeback.
Italy has won the competition four times previously but are looking to better last year's result when they fell to Canada in the final.