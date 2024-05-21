Tennis

Geneva Open: Andy Murray Fumes At Umpire Amid Severe Weather

Murray's meeting with Hanfmann was postponed with the Scot a set and a double break down, with his German opponent in control at 7-5 4-1

Andy Murray was not happy
Andy Murray fumed at the umpire as inclement weather forced his Geneva Open tie with Yannick Hanfmann to be suspended. (More Tennis News)

Former world number one Murray was furious with umpire Greg Allensworth as the weather closed in.

"I know you guys don't play but it'd be good to have a bit of a feel for what's happening," said Murray during a break in play.

"You're fine for us to play when there's s*** flying around?

"It's like it's snowing out here and you still want us to keep going."

Allensworth eventually sent the players into the dressing rooms.

Murray is aiming to use the Geneva Open to prepare for what is set to be his first French Open appearance since 2020.

A tie with Novak Djokovic is on the cards if Murray can turn things around on Tuesday, though it looks incredibly unlikely.

