French Open 2025 Day 9 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Andrey Rublev; Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff Reach Quarters

French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Welcome
Hello, we are back with another live blog for French Open 2025 Day 9. Many important matches are lined up. Stay tuned for live updates.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Streaming Info
The French Open 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also catch the live stream on the FanCode and SonyLIV platforms.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Key Clashes To Watch Today
Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie - 4:50 pm IST*
Alexander Zverev Vs Tallon Griekspoor - 3:40 pm IST*
Ekaterina Alexandrova Vs Coco Gauff - LIVE
Mirra Andreeva VS Daria Kasatkina - LIVE
Madison Keys VS Hailey Baptiste - 5:20 pm IST*
Lois Boisson Vs Jessica Pegula - 3:40 pm IST*
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 Coco Gauff - Game 1
Coco Gauff made a blistering start to her fourth-round clash against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, storming through the first set 6-0. The American broke Alexandrova three times and barely put a foot wrong, asserting complete control early in the match.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Gauff Wins
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Andreeva Through
Mirra Andreeva is through to the next round with a straight-set win over Daria Kasatkina. Sixth-seed Andreeva defeated Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5 to win her round four match.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Zverev Wins
Alexander Zverev has earned his ticket to the next round after a win in the fourth round against Tallon Griekspor who has to pull out of midway through the match due to an injury. Zverev thus earned a win with the match easily moving towards him as he led 6-3, 3-0 before Greikspor could not continue any further.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Pegula Out!
Jessia Pegula has been knocked out in a stunning fashion by Lois Boisson, the 23-year-old wild card ranked No. 361. The world No. 3 Pegula won the first set and yet the young wild card kept fighting and downed the third seed.
Boisson, a local girl, beats Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in their fourth-round meeting on Monday. What a result!
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates
Novak Djokovic is on the court and we are now underway with his fourth round match at the French Open 2025 where he faces Cameron Norrie. Djokovic has won his last five meetings against Norrie. Let us see if the same continues or we will have a different result.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Djokovic Takes Set 1
Smooth sailing for Novak Djokovic in the first set of his men's singles fourth round match at the French Open 2025. He makes Cameron Norrie sweat and claims the first set 6-2. On to the next set now...
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Keys To Quarters
Madison Keys moved through to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019 with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fellow American Hailey Baptiste on Monday. Her upcoming quarterfinal against No. 2 seed Coco Gauff will be her third appearance in the last eight in Paris, and she would match her all-time best result at the French Open win a victory in that match.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Djokovic In Control
After winning the first set, Novak Djokovic has also pocketed the second and he is now in full control of this fourth round clash against Cameron Norrie. Djokovic won the first set 6-2 and then followed it up with a 6-3 win. Third set is underway now.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Djokovic Advances
Novak Djokovic is through to the quarterfinals of the French Open 2025. Another dominating victory for the Serb and he has just thrashed Cameron Norrie in straight sets. 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 is what the scoreline reads in Djokovic's favour and he just keeps moving ahead.!
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Draper Stunned
Jack Draper has been knocked out of the French Open 2025! Another stunning result. He has been shown the exit door by Alexander Bublik, who is outside top 60 in the ATP rankings. What an inspired performance by Bublik to knock out the World No. 5. Bublik lot the opening set 5-7 but then came back to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and will now move to the quarterfinals.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: World Number 1 In Action!
the top seed Jannik Sinner is up against Andrey Rublev on Court Philippe-Chatrier in their fourth round men's singles match at Roland Garros. The world no.1 has made a steady start and leads 2-0 in the first set but Rublev is fighting back, currently leading 15-0 in the third game.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Sinner Vs Rublev!
Sinner has taken the opening set 6-1. The second set is currently level at 1-1 with both players holding serve in a tense game that has already gone to multiple deuces. Sinner has looked solid with 14 winners and just 5 unforced errors, while Rublev is struggling with 15 unforced errors despite hitting 10 winners of his own. Match time so far is 42 minutes.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Sinner Leads Two Sets To Love
Sinner continues the domination, leading Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-3. The top seed has just started the third set and is already up 40-15 in the opening game, showing no signs of slowing down.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Sinner Leads And Leads!
Now, the world number 1 is on the brink of a quarterfinal berth at Roland Garros 2025! Sinner leads Andrey Rublev two sets to love and is just one game away from sealing the deal in this Round of 16 clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
French Open 2025 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Sinner Wins!
And just like that, the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner secures a commanding 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over 17th seed Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16. The Italian needed just over two hours to seal the match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with 25 winners and only 19 unforced errors.
Sinner will now face Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in the quarterfinals match.
Wrap!
That's all from our end for today! See you tomorrow again with the live coverage of the French Open day 10 actions. Thankyou for joining!