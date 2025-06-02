French Open 2025 Day 9 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Andrey Rublev; Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff Reach Quarters

Jack Draper has been knocked out of the French Open 2025! Another stunning result. He has been shown the exit door by Alexander Bublik, who is outside top 60 in the ATP rankings. What an inspired performance by Bublik to knock out the World No. 5. Bublik lot the opening set 5-7 but then came back to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and will now move to the quarterfinals.