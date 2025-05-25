French Open 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Honored With Forever Plaque In Roland-Garros Farewell; Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti Advance

Catch the highlights from the French Open 2025 – May 26, where World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Tommy Paul, and Lorenzo Musetti all advanced in their respective campaigns amidt the emotional farewell of the legend Rafael nadal at Roland-Garros

Rafa Nadal farewell french open AP
Rafa Nadal waves to the crowd during a farewell ceremony at center court Philippe-Chatrier, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday May 25, 2025 (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The French Open 2025 kicked off with an emotional farewell to the undisputed King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. A year after announcing his retirement, Nadal was honoured at Roland-Garros -- the very place where he claimed a record 14 titles -- in a moving tribute. On the court, Day 1 saw some dominant displays from tennis’ top stars. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka eased past Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets. Tommy Paul battled through a tough three-hour contest to defeat Elliot Moller 3-1 (6-7, 6-5, 6-2, 6-1), while 8th seed Lorenzo Musetti cruised past Yannick Hanfmann without dropping a set. Catch all the highlights from a dramatic opening day at Roland-Garros.
LIVE UPDATES

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first day at the French Open 2025 tournament at Roland-Garros. Expect some names to be in action including Aryna Sabalenka and Tommy Paul in women's and men's singles, respectively.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Order Of Play For Day 1

Philippe-Chatrier (from 12 am local time, 3:30 PM IST)

Aryna Sabalenka v Kamilla Rakhimova

Qinwen Zheng v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Lorenzo Musetti v Yannick Hanfmann

Ben Shelton v Lorenzo Sonego (not before 8:15 local time, 11:45 PM local time)

Suzanne-Lenglen (from 11 am local time, 2:30 PM IST)

Zeynep Sonmez v Elina Svitolina

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard v Zizou Bergs

Frances Tiafoe v Roman Safiullin

Jasmine Paolini v Yuan Yue

Court Simonne-Mathieu (from 11 am local time, 2:30 PM IST)

Elmer Moller v Tommy Paul

Diana Shnaider v Anastasiia Sobolieva

Donna Vekic vs Anna Blinkova

Tomas Machac vs Quentin Halys

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka Arrives

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Matches Underway At Roland-Garros

Matches are underway at Roland-Garros and we will get you all the updates and shock upsets from the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Elina Svitolina Takes First Set

Elina Svitolina has taken the first set 6-1 against her Turkish opponent Zeynep Sonmez. In men's singles, Tommy Paul (12 seed) is trailing to Elmer Moeller.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Tommy Paul Struggling Against Elmer Moeller

No 12 seed Tommy Paul is 4-5 down to Elmer Moeller in the first set. The match is being played at the Court Simonne Mathieu.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Svitolina Wins!

World No. 13 Elina Svitolina has defeated Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey in straight sets by 6-1, 6-1 in her opening-day match.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: WTA Updates

In the women's event, Canada's Victoria Mboko has caused an upset by defeating World No. 45 Lulu Sun of New Zealand 6-1, 7-6(7-4). Menawhile, German's Eva Lys has defeated USA's Peyton Stearns 6-0, 6-3.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Sabalenka Wins!

There was never any doubt, was there? The kind of form Aryna Sabalenka is in, she looks unstoppable at the moment. And unstoppable she proved for Kamilla Rakhimova, who was simply outplayed in the two sets by the World No. 1 player.

The final result reads 6-1, 6-0 for Sabalenka. Utter domination.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: WTA Updates

In the other results of the day, Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic defeated Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. Hungary's Anna Bondar won against Germany's Laura Siegemund by 7-6(7-2), 6-3.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: ATP Updates

Two matches have finished in the men's event:

Hungary's Marton Fucsovics defeated Australia's Tristan Schoolkate by 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Poland's Kamin Majchrzak lost to Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic by 0-3, 3-5, 6-7(2-7).

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Rain Interruption

Four matches in the men's events, including the one between Tommy Paul and Elmer Moller, is interrupted due to rain. Two WTA matches are halted too.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Perricard Vs Bergs

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Zizou Bergs are locked at one set each in their first-round clash, with the third set tied at 2-2.

Both players are evenly matched, trading powerful shots under the closed roof. The crowd is rallying behind local hope Perricard in this tense battle.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Moller vs Paul

Tommy Paul is just one game away from sealing his spot in Round 2 as he leads Elliot Moller 5-0 in the fourth set. The American has fought back strongly after dropping two tight sets early. Moller, a lucky loser, is serving at 40-0 to avoid a bagel.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Paul Advances!

Tommy Paul wins in straight sets, defeating Elliot Moller 3-1 (6-7, 6-5, 6-2, 6-1) after a tough 3-hour battle. Paul’s resilience paid off as he overcame early resistance from the lucky loser. He’ll move on to Round 2 at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Musetti Struggling!

Yannick Hanfmann is putting up a strong challenge against 8th seed Lorenzo Musetti on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Hanfmann currently leads 5-4 in the first set and is 30-0 up on Musetti’s serve, looking poised to break again and take the opener.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Reilly Opelka Leads!

Reilly Opelka leads Rinky Hijikata 2-1 in sets but is down 4-5 in the fourth. The American has 52 winners but 58 unforced errors, while Hijikata is one game away from forcing a decider.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Damir Dzumhur vs Thiago Agustin

Damir Dzumhur leads Thiago Agustin Tirante two sets to one and is up 15-0 in the sixth game of the fourth set!

After dropping the first set 6-1, Dzumhur bounced back with clinical 6-4 and 6-3 wins. He now edges ahead 3-2 in the fourth, looking to close it out.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Lorenzo Musetti!!!!

Lorenzo Musetti cruised to a straight-sets victory over Yannick Hanfmann in the first round. The ATP No. 8 secured the win 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 in just over two hours on the clay courts at Roland-Garros.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Tiafoe Vs Safiullin

Frances Tiafoe is closing in on a straight-sets win over Roman Safiullin in their French Open opener. The American leads 6-4, 7-5, 4-3 in the third, showing good touch with 38 winners so far on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Matteo Gigante Leading!

Matteo Gigante is racing toward a straight-sets win over Benjamin Hassan in their first-round clash.

The Italian qualifier leads 6-4, 6-2, 4-0 and is dominating the third set with triple break point.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Matteo Gigante Wins!

And just like that, Matteo Gigante eased into the second round with a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 win over qualifier Benjamin Hassan. The Italian needed just 1 hour and 38 minutes to wrap up the match, finishing strong with a bagel in the third set.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Nava vs Zandschulp

Emilio Nava is closing in on a straight-sets win against Botic van de Zandschulp in the French Open first round. The American leads 6-2, 5-4 and is serving to take the match. He’s dominated with 25 winners and a 67% first-serve rate so far.

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Faria

Jenson Brooksby leads Joao Faria 6-1, 3-3 in their first-round clash at Roland-Garros. The American dropped serve early in the second set but has broken back to level things. Faria leads 30-0 in the seventh game.

Update - Jenson Brooksby is through to the second round after a gritty 3-1 win over Joao Faria with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in 2 hours and 22 minutes.

 French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Merci Rafa!

Rafael Nadal was warmly honored at the French Open on the 20th anniversary of his debut at Roland-Garros. The 14-time champion received a standing ovation as he emotionally thanked the crowd, saying, “You made me feel like a Frenchman.”

With a remarkable 112-4 record here, Nadal reflected on unforgettable moments and was joined by rivals Federer, Djokovic, and Murray in a touching tribute. A special plaque was unveiled, forever marking his incredible legacy on the clay court.

Thanks! 

That's a wrap for the day! Time to get some rest. See you tomorrow with more updates from Roland-Garro. Bonne nuit!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss