French Open 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Honored With Forever Plaque In Roland-Garros Farewell; Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti Advance

Rafa Nadal waves to the crowd during a farewell ceremony at center court Philippe-Chatrier, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday May 25, 2025 (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The French Open 2025 kicked off with an emotional farewell to the undisputed King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. A year after announcing his retirement, Nadal was honoured at Roland-Garros -- the very place where he claimed a record 14 titles -- in a moving tribute. On the court, Day 1 saw some dominant displays from tennis’ top stars. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka eased past Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets. Tommy Paul battled through a tough three-hour contest to defeat Elliot Moller 3-1 (6-7, 6-5, 6-2, 6-1), while 8th seed Lorenzo Musetti cruised past Yannick Hanfmann without dropping a set. Catch all the highlights from a dramatic opening day at Roland-Garros.

LIVE UPDATES

25 May 2025, 02:10:48 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Hello Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first day at the French Open 2025 tournament at Roland-Garros. Expect some names to be in action including Aryna Sabalenka and Tommy Paul in women's and men's singles, respectively.

25 May 2025, 02:25:36 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Order Of Play For Day 1 Philippe-Chatrier (from 12 am local time, 3:30 PM IST) Aryna Sabalenka v Kamilla Rakhimova Qinwen Zheng v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Lorenzo Musetti v Yannick Hanfmann Ben Shelton v Lorenzo Sonego (not before 8:15 local time, 11:45 PM local time) Suzanne-Lenglen (from 11 am local time, 2:30 PM IST) Zeynep Sonmez v Elina Svitolina Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard v Zizou Bergs Frances Tiafoe v Roman Safiullin Jasmine Paolini v Yuan Yue Court Simonne-Mathieu (from 11 am local time, 2:30 PM IST) Elmer Moller v Tommy Paul Diana Shnaider v Anastasiia Sobolieva Donna Vekic vs Anna Blinkova Tomas Machac vs Quentin Halys

25 May 2025, 02:44:10 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka Arrives World No.1 getting ready to open Philippe-Chatrier 🐯#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/fiL7KldI2D — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025

25 May 2025, 03:01:54 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Matches Underway At Roland-Garros Matches are underway at Roland-Garros and we will get you all the updates and shock upsets from the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.

25 May 2025, 03:15:16 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Elina Svitolina Takes First Set Elina Svitolina has taken the first set 6-1 against her Turkish opponent Zeynep Sonmez. In men's singles, Tommy Paul (12 seed) is trailing to Elmer Moeller.

25 May 2025, 03:33:42 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Tommy Paul Struggling Against Elmer Moeller No 12 seed Tommy Paul is 4-5 down to Elmer Moeller in the first set. The match is being played at the Court Simonne Mathieu.

25 May 2025, 03:59:38 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Svitolina Wins! World No. 13 Elina Svitolina has defeated Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey in straight sets by 6-1, 6-1 in her opening-day match.

25 May 2025, 04:18:32 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: WTA Updates In the women's event, Canada's Victoria Mboko has caused an upset by defeating World No. 45 Lulu Sun of New Zealand 6-1, 7-6(7-4). Menawhile, German's Eva Lys has defeated USA's Peyton Stearns 6-0, 6-3.

25 May 2025, 04:41:18 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Sabalenka Wins! There was never any doubt, was there? The kind of form Aryna Sabalenka is in, she looks unstoppable at the moment. And unstoppable she proved for Kamilla Rakhimova, who was simply outplayed in the two sets by the World No. 1 player. The final result reads 6-1, 6-0 for Sabalenka. Utter domination. Focused and determined 🔮#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LGCTe1i2oJ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025

25 May 2025, 04:56:14 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: WTA Updates In the other results of the day, Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic defeated Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. Hungary's Anna Bondar won against Germany's Laura Siegemund by 7-6(7-2), 6-3.

25 May 2025, 05:20:40 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: ATP Updates Two matches have finished in the men's event: Hungary's Marton Fucsovics defeated Australia's Tristan Schoolkate by 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Poland's Kamin Majchrzak lost to Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic by 0-3, 3-5, 6-7(2-7).

25 May 2025, 05:24:11 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Rain Interruption Four matches in the men's events, including the one between Tommy Paul and Elmer Moller, is interrupted due to rain. Two WTA matches are halted too.

25 May 2025, 06:10:08 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Perricard Vs Bergs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Zizou Bergs are locked at one set each in their first-round clash, with the third set tied at 2-2. Both players are evenly matched, trading powerful shots under the closed roof. The crowd is rallying behind local hope Perricard in this tense battle.

25 May 2025, 06:42:29 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Moller vs Paul Tommy Paul is just one game away from sealing his spot in Round 2 as he leads Elliot Moller 5-0 in the fourth set. The American has fought back strongly after dropping two tight sets early. Moller, a lucky loser, is serving at 40-0 to avoid a bagel.

25 May 2025, 07:16:25 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Paul Advances! Tommy Paul wins in straight sets, defeating Elliot Moller 3-1 (6-7, 6-5, 6-2, 6-1) after a tough 3-hour battle. Paul’s resilience paid off as he overcame early resistance from the lucky loser. He’ll move on to Round 2 at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

25 May 2025, 07:57:15 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Musetti Struggling! Yannick Hanfmann is putting up a strong challenge against 8th seed Lorenzo Musetti on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Hanfmann currently leads 5-4 in the first set and is 30-0 up on Musetti’s serve, looking poised to break again and take the opener.

25 May 2025, 08:01:39 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Reilly Opelka Leads! Reilly Opelka leads Rinky Hijikata 2-1 in sets but is down 4-5 in the fourth. The American has 52 winners but 58 unforced errors, while Hijikata is one game away from forcing a decider.

25 May 2025, 08:54:35 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Damir Dzumhur vs Thiago Agustin Damir Dzumhur leads Thiago Agustin Tirante two sets to one and is up 15-0 in the sixth game of the fourth set! After dropping the first set 6-1, Dzumhur bounced back with clinical 6-4 and 6-3 wins. He now edges ahead 3-2 in the fourth, looking to close it out.

25 May 2025, 09:37:25 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Lorenzo Musetti!!!! Lorenzo Musetti cruised to a straight-sets victory over Yannick Hanfmann in the first round. The ATP No. 8 secured the win 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 in just over two hours on the clay courts at Roland-Garros.

25 May 2025, 10:12:40 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Tiafoe Vs Safiullin Frances Tiafoe is closing in on a straight-sets win over Roman Safiullin in their French Open opener. The American leads 6-4, 7-5, 4-3 in the third, showing good touch with 38 winners so far on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

25 May 2025, 10:47:45 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Matteo Gigante Leading! Matteo Gigante is racing toward a straight-sets win over Benjamin Hassan in their first-round clash. The Italian qualifier leads 6-4, 6-2, 4-0 and is dominating the third set with triple break point.

25 May 2025, 11:24:43 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Matteo Gigante Wins! And just like that, Matteo Gigante eased into the second round with a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 win over qualifier Benjamin Hassan. The Italian needed just 1 hour and 38 minutes to wrap up the match, finishing strong with a bagel in the third set.

26 May 2025, 12:05:46 am IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Nava vs Zandschulp Emilio Nava is closing in on a straight-sets win against Botic van de Zandschulp in the French Open first round. The American leads 6-2, 5-4 and is serving to take the match. He’s dominated with 25 winners and a 67% first-serve rate so far.

26 May 2025, 12:35:22 am IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Faria Jenson Brooksby leads Joao Faria 6-1, 3-3 in their first-round clash at Roland-Garros. The American dropped serve early in the second set but has broken back to level things. Faria leads 30-0 in the seventh game. Update - Jenson Brooksby is through to the second round after a gritty 3-1 win over Joao Faria with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in 2 hours and 22 minutes.

26 May 2025, 01:11:57 am IST French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 1: Merci Rafa! Rafael Nadal was warmly honored at the French Open on the 20th anniversary of his debut at Roland-Garros. The 14-time champion received a standing ovation as he emotionally thanked the crowd, saying, “You made me feel like a Frenchman.” With a remarkable 112-4 record here, Nadal reflected on unforgettable moments and was joined by rivals Federer, Djokovic, and Murray in a touching tribute. A special plaque was unveiled, forever marking his incredible legacy on the clay court.