“He's probably the only player that when I practice on the court next to him, I would literally zone out of my practice to watch him,” said Gauff, the 20-year-old American who won last year's U.S. Open. “The way he carries himself is just great. His legacy is going to be something that is almost unmatched when it comes to just the intensity in which he approaches everything. That's something that the players will miss and the fans will miss.”