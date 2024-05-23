Tennis

French Open 2024 Preview: Rafael Nadal's 14 Roland Garros Title Wins - In Pics

Rafael Nadal won the first of his 14 French Open titles in 2005 as a precocious 19-year-old, then soon assumed the moniker, King of Clay for his utter dominance on the red court. Now 37, and plagued by injuries, the Spaniard will have one last hurray in Paris. Before the start of the 2024 French Open, here's a look at Nadal's previous Roland Garros wins -- in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.