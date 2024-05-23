Tennis

French Open 2024 Preview: Rafael Nadal's 14 Roland Garros Title Wins - In Pics

Rafael Nadal won the first of his 14 French Open titles in 2005 as a precocious 19-year-old, then soon assumed the moniker, King of Clay for his utter dominance on the red court. Now 37, and plagued by injuries, the Spaniard will have one last hurray in Paris. Before the start of the 2024 French Open, here's a look at Nadal's previous Roland Garros wins -- in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 1: 2005 | Photo: AP/Michel Euler, FIle

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal kisses the trophy after defeating Argentina's Mariano Puerta in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium, Sunday June 5, 2005, in Paris.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 2: 2006
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 2: 2006 | Photo: AP/Michel Spingler, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, gets a hug from Switzerland's Roger Federer after the men's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 11, 2006. Nadal won 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 3: 2007
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 3: 2007 | Photo: AP/Michel Spingler, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the cup after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 10, 2007. Nadal won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 4: 2008
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 4: 2008 | Photo: AP/Laurent Baheux, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal holds his cup after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in their men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament, Sunday, June 8, 2008 at Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 5: 2010
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 5: 2010 | Photo: AP/Boris Horvat, Pool, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal is greeted after winning the men's final match in the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 6, 2010. Nadal defeated Sweden's Robin Soderling 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 6: 2011
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 6: 2011 | Photo: AP/Lionel Cironneau, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, and Switzerland's Roger Federer pose with their trophies after the men's final match for the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 5, 2011.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 7: 2012
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 7: 2012 | Photo: AP/Michel Euler, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic hold their trophies after their men's final match in the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 11, 2012.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 8: 2013
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 8: 2013 | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the trophy after winning against compatriot David Ferrer in three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-3, in the final of the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday June 9, 2013.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 9: 2014
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 9: 2014 | Photo: AP/File

In this file photo at left, Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts with the cup after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 8, 2014. At right, Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the runner-up trophy.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 10: 2017
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 10: 2017 | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning his 10th French Open title against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 11, 2017.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 11: 2018
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 11: 2018 | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Austria's Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 10, 2018.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 12: 2019
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 12: 2019 | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena, Filer

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy as he celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning his men's final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 13: 2020
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 13: 2020 | Photo: AP/Michel Euler, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the trophy as he celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

French Open Nadals Titles Tennis No. 14: 2022
French Open Nadal's Titles Tennis No. 14: 2022 | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena, File

In this file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

