Tennis

French Open 2024, Day 2: Rafael Nadal Exits As Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev Win At Roland Garros - In Pics

Day 2 at Roland Garros was an emotional ride for most tennis fans as 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal exited the tournament after his three-set loss to Alexander Zverev. Elsewhere, there were wins for Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner in men's singles. In women's, world no 1, Iga Swiatek cruised past L. Jeanjean however Maria Sakkari was stunned by Varvara Gracheva.

French Open 2024, Day 2: Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves as he leaves the court after losing against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/8
French Open 2024, Day 2: Rafael Nadal with Alexander Zverev
French Open 2024, Day 2: Rafael Nadal with Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev, right, speaks with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the game during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/8
French Open 2024, Day 2: Jannik Sinner plays against Christopher Eubanks
French Open 2024, Day 2: Jannik Sinner plays against Christopher Eubanks | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Italy's Jannik Sinner slides over the clay court to play a shot against Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/8
French Open 2024, Day 2: Christopher Eubanks plays against Jannik Sinner
French Open 2024, Day 2: Christopher Eubanks plays against Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/8
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Italy's Jannik Sinner clenches his fist after scoring a point against Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris

5/8
Christopher Eubanks
Christopher Eubanks | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/8
French Open 2024, Day 2: Iga Swiatek celebrates her win
French Open 2024, Day 2: Iga Swiatek celebrates her win | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she won her first round match against France's Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open tennis tournament, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/8
French Open 2024, Day 2: Leolia Jeanjean plays against Iga Swiatek
French Open 2024, Day 2: Leolia Jeanjean plays against Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

France's Leolia Jeanjean plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/8
French Open 2024, Day 2: Iga Swiatek plays against Leolia Jeanjean
French Open 2024, Day 2: Iga Swiatek plays against Leolia Jeanjean | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against France's Leolia Jeanjean during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress