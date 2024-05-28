Tennis

French Open 2024, Day 2: Rafael Nadal Exits As Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev Win At Roland Garros - In Pics

Day 2 at Roland Garros was an emotional ride for most tennis fans as 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal exited the tournament after his three-set loss to Alexander Zverev. Elsewhere, there were wins for Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner in men's singles. In women's, world no 1, Iga Swiatek cruised past L. Jeanjean however Maria Sakkari was stunned by Varvara Gracheva.