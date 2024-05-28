French Open 2024, Day 2: Rafael Nadal Exits As Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev Win At Roland Garros - In Pics

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves as he leaves the court after losing against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Germany's Alexander Zverev, right, speaks with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the game during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Jannik Sinner slides over the clay court to play a shot against Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Italy's Jannik Sinner clenches his fist after scoring a point against Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she won her first round match against France's Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open tennis tournament, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
France's Leolia Jeanjean plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against France's Leolia Jeanjean during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.