Emma Raducanu Handed Early Wimbledon Boost As First-Round Foe Ekaterina Alexandrova Withdraws

Emma Raducanu has been handed an early boost ahead of her first match at Wimbledon after the withdrawal of Ekaterina Alexandrova. (More Tennis News)
Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021 but is now ranked outside of the top 100, had been due to face world number 22 Alexandrova on Centre Court on Monday.
However, Alexandrova has withdrawn due to illness, meaning Raducanu will face lucky loser Renata Zarazua instead.
Mexico's Zarazua lost to Mccartney Kessler in qualifying last week, but now has another shot.
But Raducanu will be the big favourite as she aims to build on a solid grass-court swing.
The 21-year-old reached the semi-finals at the Nottingham Open, going down to eventual champion Katie Boulter, before claiming her first top-10 win when she beat Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne.
Raducanu will face Zarazua in the second match of the day on the All England Club's main court, after reigning men's champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Mark Lajal.
Should Raducanu win, she will face either Elise Mertens or Nao Hibino in round two.