Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys Highlights, French Open 2025 QF: World No. 2 Wins Three-Setter To Enter Semis

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys, French Open 2025: Catch the highlights and play-by-play updates from the women’s singles quarter-final at Roland-Garros on 4 June, as it happened

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys French Open QF
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her French Open quarter-final match against Madison Keys at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP
Coco Gauff overcame a first-set deficit to beat fellow American Madison Keys 6-7 (8-6), 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Roland-Garros, Paris. Second seed Gauff thus sent seventh seed Keys packing, while sealing her last-four spot. Catch the highlights from the Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys, French Open 2025 QF match, as it happened.
Bonjour to all our viewers tuning in for the start of our live coverage of the French Open 2025 WTA quarter-final match between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys. The action begins at 2:30 PM IST, although the timing is subject to change.

The Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys match at the French Open 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also catch the live stream on the FanCode and SonyLIV platforms.

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Set 1

Madison Keys steps onto the court with intent, striking cleanly from the first ball and immediately putting Coco Gauff under pressure in this opening game of their French Open clash. The intensity is high, the strokes crisp, and Keys is already dialled in. She’s carved out two early break points, and the crowd leans in with anticipation, this one’s begun with a bang.

Coco Gauff 2-1 Madison Keys

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Set 1

Coco Gauff hands over another break with her second double fault of the match, her third time being broken today. Madison Keys is in full control now, dictating play and pulling ahead with authority.

Coco Gauff 4-1 Madison Keys

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Set 1

It is Keys who takes the first set in the tie-break. She wins the tie-break 8-6 to take the set 7-6 and surge ahead in the contest. The second seed needs to forge her way back from here and she is more than capable to.

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Set 2

Sure enough, Coco Gauff has fought back in the second set to open up a 4-2 lead. She is up a break of serve and just needs to hold two service games to force a decider in this quarter-final.

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Set 3

The resurgence of Gauff continues. The world number 2 leads 3-1 in the third set after winning the second 6-4. Keys is down a break of serve again and has just staved off a couple of break points in the fifth game. The seventh seed now trails in the all-American encounter.

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Second Seed Wins!

Coco Gauff brushes aside the first-set deficit to win the second and third with ease, finishing with a 6-7 (8-6), 6-4, 6-1 scoreline to beat compatriot Madison Keys and enter the semi-final.

