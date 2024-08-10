Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Cincinnati Open 2024 tennis tournament is about to begin and some of the world's top stars will be rubbing shoulders against each other in the United States as they continue their preparations for the upcoming US Open. (More Tennis News)
Starting in 1899 in Cincinnati, it is the oldest active tennis tournament in the United States that is still being played in the same city. The tournament is also the third biggest tennis event in the United States after the US Open and Indiana Wells Open.
Novak Djokovic is the defending champion in the men's singles category while Coco Gauff is the reigning winner in the women's singles division in Cincinnati.
Djokovic had defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling final last year to claim the title. However, the recently-crowned Olympic champion, Djokovic, will not be seen this year as he continues to rest and recover from his gold winning show in Paris.
Swiss legend Roger Federer is the most successful player at the Cincinnati Open having won seven titles.
Here is how you can follow live action from the Cincinnati Open and the other details about the tournament.
Cincinnati Open Live Streaming Details
When does Cincinnati Open begin?
The Cincinnati Open gets underway from Sunday, August 11 with qualifying rounds. The main draw begins from August 12 and the final takes place on Monday, August 19.
Where to watch Cincinnati Open in India?
You can take a TennisTV subscription and watch Cincinnati Open in India on the internet. The official broadcaster is yet not announced so there is no information on which channel will show it on TV.