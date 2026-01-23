Australian Open 2026: Matches To Start Earlier On Saturday As Melbourne Braces For Heatwave

Daniil Medvedev of Russia uses an iced towel during the men's final match against Brandon Nakashima of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard

Daniil Medvedev of Russia uses an iced towel during the men's final match against Brandon Nakashima of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard