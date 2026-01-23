Australian Open 2026: Matches To Start Earlier On Saturday As Melbourne Braces For Heatwave

Australian Open 2026 organisers have moved Saturday's start time forward after forecasts warned of extreme heat at Melbourne Park, with temperatures expected to reach 40°C

Australian Open 2026: Matches To Start Earlier On Saturday As Melbourne Braces For Heatwave
Daniil Medvedev of Russia uses an iced towel during the men's final match against Brandon Nakashima of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Third-round matches on main show courts will begin at 10:30 a.m. local time on Saturday

  • Forecasts predict temperatures climbing into 30s by midday and peaking at up to 40°C in afternoon

  • Australian Open 2026 will rely on its extreme heat policy, in place since 2019

Play will begin an hour earlier than usual at the Australian Open on Saturday because of high temperatures expected later in the day at Melbourne Park.

Third-round matches on the main show courts will start at 10:30 a.m. local time, a half-hour after play begins on outside courts.

“The temperature is expected to climb to the low 30s (Celsius) by the middle of the day, and peak in the late afternoon,” the tournament said in a statement.

“Everyone coming to the AO should prepare for the heat and take advantage of the increased shade and cooling areas across the site.”

The temperature could hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) by late afternoon, according to the Australian government’s weather service.

The tournament has used an extreme heat protocol since 2019, allowing for extra breaks for players and suspension of matches if a combination of air temperature, radiant heat, humidity and wind speed reach set thresholds.

