Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen French Open 2025 QF Highlights: World No. 1 Marches Into Semis

Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen, right here

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts winning a point to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S.during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Here are the highlights of the French Open 2025 women’s singles quarter-final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen held on Tuesday, 3 June at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Sabalenka won the match to keep the head-to-head domination in her side with her seventh win against Qinwen. She has entered the semi-finals on the back of a big win. Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Streaming Info

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng French Open 2025 quarter-final will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and FanCode in India, and will be televised on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Game 1 Underway

Early breakthrough for Zheng! She’s sharp from the get-go in this game, pulling out a beautifully disguised drop volley to go 0-30 up on Sabalenka’s serve. Then comes a forehand laser that clips the sideline, cue a delighted “ooooh” from Chrissie. 15-40, two break points.

Zheng smells blood. She unleashes a vicious inside-out forehand, steps in without hesitation, and hammers another to the opposite corner. No chance for Sabalenka. Zheng breaks early and grabs control, game on!

Aryna Sabalenka 2-3 Zheng Qinwen

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Game 1

Zheng shows a few nerves to start, an early double fault offering Sabalenka a glimmer. But the Chinese No. 1 regains her composure quickly, firing in a couple of solid first serves to edge ahead 40-30. When Sabalenka offers up a soft return, Zheng pounces with a clinical backhand down the line to close out the game.

There's a quick word with the umpire too, Zheng’s not too pleased with the crowd movement during points. The stadium’s still filling up, and it's clearly throwing her off. But she's keeping her nose in front.

Aryna Sabalenka 3-4 Zheng Qinwen

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Game 1 

The intensity is written all over their faces.

Watching Aryna Sabalenka is always something else; she wears her heart on her sleeve. Even when she’s leading on the scoreboard, there’s rarely a trace of satisfaction in her expression.

Zheng Qinwen’s double fault tightens the score to 30-30, and the crowd feels the tension rising. They break into applause, rallying Sabalenka just before a crucial fifth point that could shift the momentum

Sabalenka 3-4 Zheng* (* Server)

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Game 1

Sabalenka’s serving has been a bit wild, she’s already hit an ace and a double fault in this game. It’s all or nothing out there!

Then, out of nowhere, her second serve skims the very edge of the line, an absolute rocket that shocks everyone and puts her firmly in control. Finally, the world No. 1 pulls ahead in the first set for the first time since the very start. The tension is real, and the excitement is building.

Sabalenka 5-4 Zheng* (* Server)

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: That Was Perfect

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Game 1

Sabalenka steadies herself and finally gets a relatively easy service game under her belt, just what she needed. A couple of big serves and sharp groundstrokes help her hold to 15. That puts her ahead 6-5 and just one game away from grabbing the first set. The heat is back on Zheng now.

Sabalenka 6-5 Zheng* (* Server)

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Game 1

The tension is sky-high as the first set reaches 6-6, this match is pure fire! At 30-all, everyone holds their breath. Sabalenka looks set for a set point, but then Zheng thinks Sabalenka’s shot went long and stops playing. The umpire rushes down to say, nope, it was in.

That gives Sabalenka set point. What follows is a fierce rally, mostly backhands with some forehands mixed in. Just when it looks like Zheng is down and out, she goes all-in with a daring backhand down the line, and nails it! The crowd erupts as the score swings to deuce, then advantage Zheng, and finally, Zheng takes the game in tight spot.

Sabalenka 6-6 Zheng

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Zheng Qinwen LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Sabalenka Wins First Game 7-6 (7-3)

And it’s Sabalenka who takes the first set. The tie-break went 7-6 (7-3) in her favor. There was some controversy earlier when Zheng called out a shot that the umpire gave to Sabalenka for set point, but HawkEye later showed it was actually 7mm out.

Since HawkEye isn’t officially used at Roland Garros, the call stood. Zheng fought hard to push the set to a tie-break, but Sabalenka stayed strong. An ace gave her three set points at 6-3, and after a drop shot that Zheng missed, Sabalenka sealed the set. It was a gripping first set, but the top seed came out on top.

French Open 2025 Quarter-Final LIVE Score: Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 1-0 Zheng Qinwen

Zheng Qinwen started the second set strong, holding her serve comfortably to go up 1-0. After dropping the tight first set to world No. 1 Sabalenka in a tie-break, Zheng is showing fight as the match moves into the next phase.

French Open 2025 Quarter-Final LIVE Score: Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 2-2 Zheng Qinwen

Sabalenka’s movement freezes on the opening point, her feet seeming stuck in the clay. She falls behind 0-30 but quickly recovers with a sharp backhand winner to bring it to 15-30. Two back-to-back aces from 30-all secure the game for her.

Sabalenka 2-2 Zheng* (*means next server)

French Open 2025 Quarter-Final LIVE Score: Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 3-3 Zheng Qinwen

What a response from Zheng Qinwen!

Just when she needed it most, Zheng delivered a brilliant game to level the second set. The match has reached 100 minutes, and this second set is shaping up to be a fierce contest of aggression and calm. There’s still a long way to go.

French Open 2025 Quarter-Final LIVE Score: *Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 5-3 Zheng Qinwen (*Denotes Server)

Aryna Sabalenka is closing in on the finish line, but Zheng Qinwen isn’t letting her off easy as the match edges towards the two-hour mark.

Zheng battles to 30-30 with a well-placed drop shot, and a gusty moment follows as Sabalenka nets, bringing up deuce. The crowd is right in it now, backing both players as the tension builds ahead of these crucial points.

Aryna Sabalenka Wins 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka holds her ground with some superb defence, forcing Zheng Qinwen to finally run out of answers. In a match that tested her resolve, the world No. 1 came through in straight sets, wrapping it up just shy of the two-hour mark.

It was far from easy, but Sabalenka dug deep and delivered when it mattered. Another semi-final now awaits.

Coming Up Next

Aryna Sabalenka wins 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in the first quarter-final, booking her spot in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Up next for the world No. 1: either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Elina Svitolina. On current form, Sabalenka looks like the title favourite.

She’s equalled her best-ever run at the French Open, but make no mistake, she’s aiming much higher this time.

Follow the Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina quarterfinal LIVE HERE.

That's All From Our Side!

Aryna Sabalenka has entered the semi-finals of the French Open 2025 women's singles event after defeating Zheng Qinwen. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

