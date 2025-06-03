Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina, French Open 2025 QF Highlights: Defending Champion Enters Semi-Finals After Easy Win

Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 quarter-final match between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina, right here

French Open Tennis 2025 fourth round match Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina_6
French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek in action against Elena Rybakina. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Here are the highlights of the French Open 2025 women’s singles quarter-final match between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina held on Tuesday, 3 June at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Former World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina in straight sets to enter the semi-finals of the Grand Slam. She will clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 quarter-final match between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Streaming Info

The Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina French Open 2025 quarter-final will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and FanCode in India, and will be televised on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head

Swiatek leads 3-1 in their head-to-head, having won matches in Rome 2021, Dubai 2024, and Miami 2025, while her only Grand Slam loss to Svitolina came at Wimbledon 2023.

Her thrilling 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 comeback win over Rybakina extended her French Open winning streak to 25 matches, matching Monica Seles’ run from 1990 to 1996 and just four wins shy of Chris Evert’s record of 29. With the second-best winning percentage in French Open history, a victory over Svitolina would move Swiatek level with Margaret Court at 95.1%.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview

Both players defied the odds to reach the quarter-finals. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek survived a tough test against Elena Rybakina, snapping a 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros. After dropping the first set 6-1 and falling behind early in the second, Swiatek fought back fiercely, capitalizing on Rybakina’s errors to clinch a hard-fought win.

Now, Swiatek faces Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semi-finals. With her resilience on full display, the Queen of Clay is determined to keep her French Open title hopes alive against a formidable opponent.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Who Is 'Queen of Clay'?

Iga Swiatek has earned the nickname “Queen of Clay” thanks to her dominance at the French Open, the only Grand Slam played on clay. With four titles in the past five years, she has firmly established herself as a clay-court specialist.

But how does she feel about the title?

The defending champion began her Roland Garros campaign with a commanding first-round win. After the match, she was asked whether she sees herself as the “Queen of Clay”, a title that mirrors Rafael Nadal’s legendary “King of Clay” status.

True to her humble nature, Swiatek gave a measured response:
“It’s too early to call me the Queen of Clay. Yes, this is a surface I love to play on, and I feel great when I play on clay. I enjoy it the most, but to reach his level, I have a long way to go.”

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Who Won The First QF?

Aryna Sabalenka wins 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in the first quarter-final, booking her spot in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Up next for the world No. 1: either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Elina Svitolina. On current form, Sabalenka looks like the title favourite.

Now, we will see who will join the world no. 1 in the semis.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Match Starts!

Iga Swiatek won the first point of Set 1 against the 14th seeded Elina Svitolina. The match is being played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris and Bacchi P is the umpire of the match.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Another Point

Iga Swiatek is leading the game with 4-1 in the first set. The world no. 5 is not giving any chance to her opponent to counter attack.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Polish Player Wins 1st Set

Iga Swiatek won the first set 6-1 with a dominant display of her game play. She is eyeing another set. Elina Svitolina looked helpless in front of the world no. 5 and will try to bounce back in the next set.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Exciting Set 2

After a one-sided win the first set, Iga Swiatek is getting tough competition from Elina Svitolina in the second set. The score is 3-3 and both players have equal chance to win this set. Swiatek is giving her all to claim a win here.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: World No. 5 Enters Semis!

Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 7-5 in the second set to win the match in straight sets and entered the semi-finals of the French Open 2025 women's singles. The game was intense with the score levelling at 5-5 once, but Polish player showed her brilliance and won the match from there.

That's All From Our Side!

Iga Swiatek won the quarter-final match against Elina Svitolina in straight sets to enter the semi-finals of the French Open 2025. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss