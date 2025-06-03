Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina, French Open 2025 QF Highlights: Defending Champion Enters Semi-Finals After Easy Win

French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek in action against Elena Rybakina. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Here are the highlights of the French Open 2025 women’s singles quarter-final match between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina held on Tuesday, 3 June at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Former World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina in straight sets to enter the semi-finals of the Grand Slam. She will clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 quarter-final match between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina, right here

3 Jun 2025, 03:08:43 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Streaming Info The Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina French Open 2025 quarter-final will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and FanCode in India, and will be televised on the Sony Sports Network channels.

3 Jun 2025, 03:27:54 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Swiatek leads 3-1 in their head-to-head, having won matches in Rome 2021, Dubai 2024, and Miami 2025, while her only Grand Slam loss to Svitolina came at Wimbledon 2023. Her thrilling 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 comeback win over Rybakina extended her French Open winning streak to 25 matches, matching Monica Seles’ run from 1990 to 1996 and just four wins shy of Chris Evert’s record of 29. With the second-best winning percentage in French Open history, a victory over Svitolina would move Swiatek level with Margaret Court at 95.1%.

3 Jun 2025, 03:51:44 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview Both players defied the odds to reach the quarter-finals. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek survived a tough test against Elena Rybakina, snapping a 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros. After dropping the first set 6-1 and falling behind early in the second, Swiatek fought back fiercely, capitalizing on Rybakina’s errors to clinch a hard-fought win. Now, Swiatek faces Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semi-finals. With her resilience on full display, the Queen of Clay is determined to keep her French Open title hopes alive against a formidable opponent.

3 Jun 2025, 04:35:13 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Who Is 'Queen of Clay'? Iga Swiatek has earned the nickname “Queen of Clay” thanks to her dominance at the French Open, the only Grand Slam played on clay. With four titles in the past five years, she has firmly established herself as a clay-court specialist. But how does she feel about the title? The defending champion began her Roland Garros campaign with a commanding first-round win. After the match, she was asked whether she sees herself as the “Queen of Clay”, a title that mirrors Rafael Nadal’s legendary “King of Clay” status. True to her humble nature, Swiatek gave a measured response:

“It’s too early to call me the Queen of Clay. Yes, this is a surface I love to play on, and I feel great when I play on clay. I enjoy it the most, but to reach his level, I have a long way to go.”

3 Jun 2025, 04:50:12 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Who Won The First QF? Aryna Sabalenka wins 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in the first quarter-final, booking her spot in the semi-finals at Roland Garros. Up next for the world No. 1: either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Elina Svitolina. On current form, Sabalenka looks like the title favourite. Now, we will see who will join the world no. 1 in the semis.

3 Jun 2025, 05:13:58 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Match Starts! Iga Swiatek won the first point of Set 1 against the 14th seeded Elina Svitolina. The match is being played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris and Bacchi P is the umpire of the match.

3 Jun 2025, 05:36:30 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Another Point Iga Swiatek is leading the game with 4-1 in the first set. The world no. 5 is not giving any chance to her opponent to counter attack.

3 Jun 2025, 06:00:17 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Polish Player Wins 1st Set Iga Swiatek won the first set 6-1 with a dominant display of her game play. She is eyeing another set. Elina Svitolina looked helpless in front of the world no. 5 and will try to bounce back in the next set.

3 Jun 2025, 06:21:34 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Exciting Set 2 After a one-sided win the first set, Iga Swiatek is getting tough competition from Elina Svitolina in the second set. The score is 3-3 and both players have equal chance to win this set. Swiatek is giving her all to claim a win here.

3 Jun 2025, 06:51:23 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: World No. 5 Enters Semis! Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 7-5 in the second set to win the match in straight sets and entered the semi-finals of the French Open 2025 women's singles. The game was intense with the score levelling at 5-5 once, but Polish player showed her brilliance and won the match from there.