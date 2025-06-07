Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Highlights: Second Seed Wins Maiden Roland Garros Title

Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 women's singles final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, right here

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris. AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Here are the highlights of the women's singles final match played between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in the French Open 2025 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Saturday, 7 June 2025. The second seed Gauff defeated the World No. 1 Sabalenka 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 to claim her maiden French Open title. Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 women's singles final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: When Does Action Start?

The final match of the women's singles of the French Open 2025 between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Saturday, 7 June 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: How To Watch?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 women’s singles final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode and SonyLIV platforms in India.

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 women’s singles final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Preview

Aryna Sabalenka has claimed victory over four-time champion Iga Swiatek to reach her first Grand Slam final on surfaces other than hard courts. Despite having lost five of their six previous clay-court meetings, Sabalenka defied the odds, winning in a dramatic match with scores of 7-6, 4-6, 6-0. This victory also ended Swiatek's impressive 26-match winning streak at Roland-Garros.

At 27 years old, Sabalenka had previously not been a significant contender at Roland-Garros, as she had never advanced past the third round until 2023. However, given her strong performances in other major tournaments, she was expected to do better than her semifinal finish in 2023 and her quarterfinal finish in 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Match Starts Soon!

The final match of the women's singles at the Roland Garros 2025 is set to start in a few minutes. The players are out on the court, and the match will start at the scheduled time of 6:30 pm IST.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Action Soon

The timing for the match has been shifted. Now, the match will start at 7:00 pm IST after a 30-minute delay. The players have arrived, and the match is about to start.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Set 1

Finally, the match started after a 30-minute delay. Coco Gauff got the first point of the match in the opening set, but Aryan Sabalenka took no time to level up. The winner of the match will be crowned the winner of the French Open 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Top Seed In Lead In Set 1

Aryna Sabalenka has taken a 4-2 lead in the first set over Coco Gauff in the summit clash of the French Open 2025. Gauff managed to get one point after trailing by 1-4 once. Now, Sabalenka has the opportunity to win this set and take a big lead in the match.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Exciting Turn In Set 1

After trailing by 1-4 in the first set once, Coco Gauff showed a brilliant display of grit and gameplay. She won the next three points to make the score 4-4, but Sabalenka won the next point. Gauff won the next point after a thrilling game. Now, the score is 5-5 in the first set, and both players have an equal opportunity to win the set from here.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Top Seed Wins 1st Set

Aryna Sabalenka won the first set in the tie-breaker. She won the tie-breaker 7-5 to claim the victory in the opening set against Coco Gauff. The American player fought hard, but the top-seed managed to take a lead in the match. Sabalenka need one more set to win this match.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: 2nd Seed Takes Lead In 2nd Set

Coco Gauff has taken a 5-2 lead in the second set over Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the French Open 2025 at the Roland Garros. She lost the first set and now, she is on the brink of levelling the match by winning the second set.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Second Seed Wins 2nd Set

Coco Gauff won the second set with a brilliant score of 6-2 in the match. She has levelled the game at 1-1 after two sets. Now, the next set is going to be the decider.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Gauff Takes Lead In 3rd Set

Coco Gauff has taken a 3-1 lead in the third set of the final match of the French Open 2025 at the Roland Garros against Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian player needs to fight back hard to win this decider set.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Intense Set 3

The third set has become more intense after Coco Gauff's big 5-3 lead. She needs just one more point to claim the title. But Aryna Sabalenka is very much into the game, and she is getting ready to win this set.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Final Live Score: Coco Gauff Wins!

Coco Gauff is the new French Open champion!! She has defeated the top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third set to claim the victory. She won the final match with a score of 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.

That's All From Our Side!

Coco Gauff won her first French Open title, defeating the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

