Andy Murray To Miss Wimbledon After Spinal Surgery

Andy Murray will miss Wimbledon following surgery on a spinal cyst, the ATP has confirmed. (More Tennis News)
The two-time champion underwent the operation in a bid to be fit for the grass-court major, which begins on July 1.
Murray was forced to retire just five games into his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club earlier this week, having suffered back pain that eventually spread to his right leg.
The 37-year-old is expected to call time on his glittering career later this year, stating he "would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games".
Although, the two-time Olympic gold medallist's spell on the sidelines means his participation at the latter, which begins on July 27, is now in doubt.
"After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon," the ATP posted on X. "Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there."