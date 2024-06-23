Tennis

Andy Murray To Miss Wimbledon After Spinal Surgery

The two-time champion underwent the operation in a bid to be fit for the grass-court major, which begins on July 1

Murray will miss Wimbledon after back surgery


Andy Murray will miss Wimbledon following surgery on a spinal cyst, the ATP has confirmed. (More Tennis News)

The two-time champion underwent the operation in a bid to be fit for the grass-court major, which begins on July 1.

Murray was forced to retire just five games into his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club earlier this week, having suffered back pain that eventually spread to his right leg.

The 37-year-old is expected to call time on his glittering career later this year, stating he "would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games".

Although, the two-time Olympic gold medallist's spell on the sidelines means his participation at the latter, which begins on July 27, is now in doubt.

"After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon," the ATP posted on X. "Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there."

