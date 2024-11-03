Tennis

Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash

The Paris Masters 2024 men's singles final match between Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert will take place on November 3, Sunday. Here's all you need to know

alexander-zverev-vs-ugo-humbert-x-atp-paris-masters
Alexander Zeverev at Paris Masters 2024. Photo: X | ATP Tour
The finalists for the 2024 Paris Masters have been decided, with Alexander Zverev and Ugo Humbert set to compete in the men’s singles final on November 3, Sunday.  (More Tennis News)

Alexander Zverev advanced to the summit clash in the French capital for the second time in career by defeating former champion Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Saturday. Initially, the world No.3 was failing to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set, but Zverev withstood a late fightback from Rune to secure the victory.

On the other hand, 26-year-old left-hander Ugo Humbert secured his first ATP Masters 1000 final berth by defeating former champion Karen Khachanov with a score of 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3. With this victory, Humbert becomes the first Frenchman to reach the singles final at an ATP Masters 1000 event since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011, who had won the title in 2008.

If Zverev wins in the final against Ugo, it will mark his seventh career ATP Masters 1000 title.

Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert, Paris Masters 2024 Final Live Streaming Details:

When is Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert, Paris Masters 2024 Final match?

The Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert, Paris Masters 2024 Final match will take place on November 3, Sunday. The match will start on or after 7:30pm.

Where to watch Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert, Paris Masters 2024 Final match?

The Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Paris Masters 2024 Final match match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

