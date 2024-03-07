Teen Shooter's Accidental Firing Leaves Physiotherapist With Broken Jaw

"We teach shooters how to handle the guns and safety is paramount for the particular sport because, obviously they are handling guns. They need to know safety first.

"Even we are not aware (why she did not remove the pellet) from the rifle before cleaning. I was not there in the scenario, so I won't exactly be able to say where the pellet came from but definitely the pellet was there (in the barrel)," she added.

Mitter insisted that both the state and national bodies were duly appraised about the incident.