Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was India’s most successful shooter at the 2022 Asian Games. He won two gold, one silver and one bronze at the delayed Hangzhou Asiad last year. Photo: File

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was India’s most successful shooter at the 2022 Asian Games. He won two gold, one silver and one bronze at the delayed Hangzhou Asiad last year. Photo: File