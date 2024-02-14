India earned their fourth double podium finish at the 10M ISSF World Cup in Grenada, Spain when Devanshi Dhama struck gold and Lakshita silver in the women's 10m air pistol junior event on the day of the competition. (More Sports News)

Devanshi shot 240.0 and Lakshita 238.0 in the eight-woman final as India continued to lead the medal tally with four gold, three silver and two bronze.