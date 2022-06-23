Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Ranji Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan's Emotional Outburst After Special Century - Watch Video

Sarfaraz Khan hit 134 off 243 to help Mumbai post 374 in the first innings of Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan's Emotional Outburst After Special Century - Watch Video
Sarfaraz Khan rose to prominence in 2009 when he broke the record for the highest score in the Harris Shield inter-school tournament. Composite: Screengrabs

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 1:43 pm

Sarfaraz Khan hit a majestic century to help the 41-time champions Mumbai cross the 350-run mark in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final against Madhya Pradesh at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Resuming on the overnight score of 40 off 125 balls, Sarfaraz Khan reached the landmark with a four in the 114th over, bowled by Kumar Kartikeya, in 190 balls. The 24-year-old then celebrated his ton in an emotional manner.

Watch it here:

Sarfaraz Khan's average of over 81 in 24 games is the highest for a batter who has scored at least 2000 runs since Don Bradman.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2: Watch Madhya Pradesh Vs Mumbai Cricket Match Live

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

IPL 2019, KXIP Vs DC: Sarfaraz Khan's Outlandish Scoop Against Avesh Khan Leaves Everyone Stunned – WATCH

Also, Sarfaraz Khan currently has the third-best average in the Ranji Trophy, behind Vijay Merchant's 98.4 (3639 runs in 32 matches) and Sachin Tendulkar's 87.4 (4281 runs in 38 matches).

Mumbai were dismissed for 374 runs in the first innings. Sarfaraz Khan top-scored with 134 off 243 balls.

The right-handed batter rose to prominence in 2009 when he broke the record for the highest score in the Harris Shield inter-school tournament. Then a 12-year-old, Sarfaraz Khan scored 439 for Rizvi Springfield in an innings with the help of 56 fours and 12 sixes.

He was also a part of the Indian team that competed in the 2014 U-19 World Cup.

He has since become a regular in the Indian Premier League, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

In 2015 he joined RCB and became the youngest player to play in the IPL.

He infamously left Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh in the 2015-16 domestic season. But eventually returned to play for Mumbai in the domestic circuit.
 

Tags

Sports Cricket Sarfaraz Khan Cricket Video Ranji Trophy Mumbai Cricket Team Madhya Pradesh Cricket Team Domestic Cricket Indian Premier League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read