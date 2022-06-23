Ranji Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan's Emotional Outburst After Special Century - Watch Video

Sarfaraz Khan hit a majestic century to help the 41-time champions Mumbai cross the 350-run mark in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final against Madhya Pradesh at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Resuming on the overnight score of 40 off 125 balls, Sarfaraz Khan reached the landmark with a four in the 114th over, bowled by Kumar Kartikeya, in 190 balls. The 24-year-old then celebrated his ton in an emotional manner.

Watch it here:

Sarfaraz Khan's average of over 81 in 24 games is the highest for a batter who has scored at least 2000 runs since Don Bradman.

After 24 first class games, Sarfaraz Khan is averaging 81 and counting. Has hit 8 hundreds, latest in the Ranji final. It’s highest FC average since Sir Don Bradman for someone with over 2000 runs. If that’s not good enough to get an India call up, tell me what is! #RanjiFinal — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 23, 2022

Sarfaraz Khan just scored a century in the Ranji finals. In 6 matches for Mumbai this year, he has scored 925 runs & counting at an average of over 150. This is one of the greatest Ranji batting performances ever. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 23, 2022

Also, Sarfaraz Khan currently has the third-best average in the Ranji Trophy, behind Vijay Merchant's 98.4 (3639 runs in 32 matches) and Sachin Tendulkar's 87.4 (4281 runs in 38 matches).

Mumbai were dismissed for 374 runs in the first innings. Sarfaraz Khan top-scored with 134 off 243 balls.

The right-handed batter rose to prominence in 2009 when he broke the record for the highest score in the Harris Shield inter-school tournament. Then a 12-year-old, Sarfaraz Khan scored 439 for Rizvi Springfield in an innings with the help of 56 fours and 12 sixes.

He was also a part of the Indian team that competed in the 2014 U-19 World Cup.

He has since become a regular in the Indian Premier League, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

In 2015 he joined RCB and became the youngest player to play in the IPL.

He infamously left Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh in the 2015-16 domestic season. But eventually returned to play for Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

