The Indian Davis Cup team along with Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan (C) pose for a picture ahead of the India vs Pakistan World Group 1 play-off tie in Islamabad.
Photo: X/All India Tennis Association
After a 60-year-long gap, an Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan. A 10-member Indian contingent, including five players, support staff and coaches, arrived in Islamabad on Monday, January 29, 2024 for the World Group 1 playoff tie between the arch-rivals, to be held between February 3-4 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex. The Indian Davis Cup team had last travelled to Pakistan way back in 1964 when the visitors won 4-0 in Lahore. In 2019, India was scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup tie but AITA managed to shift the contest to a neutral venue, Kazakhstan, citing diplomatic tensions between the two countries. In the absence of the country's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal -- fresh from his second-round finish at the Australian Open -- and Sasikumar Mukund who pulled out of the tie last month itself, world No. 463 Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian contingent. Besides Mukund, Yuki Bhambri, who is now a full-time doubles player, might play the singles if required.
The Indian Davis Cup team along with Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan (C) pose for a picture ahead of the India vs Pakistan World Group 1 play-off tie in Islamabad.
Photo: X/All India Tennis Association
India's new Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali. He replaces Rohit Rajpal, who could not travel with the team to Islamabad for personal reasons.
Security personnel at Islamabad Sports Complex ahead of the Davis Cup 2024 tie between India and Pakistan, in Islamabad.
Indian Davis Cup team captain Rohit Rajpal with doubles player Saketh Myneni during a practice session ahead of a tie against Pakistan, in New Delhi.
Former Pakistan Davis Cup player and captain Hamed ul Haq speaks to PTI ahead of India-Pakistan tie, in Islamabad.