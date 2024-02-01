Sports

Team India Gears Up For Marquee Davis Cup Clash Against Pakistan

After a 60-year-long gap, an Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan. A 10-member Indian contingent, including five players, support staff and coaches, arrived in Islamabad on Monday, January 29, 2024 for the World Group 1 playoff tie between the arch-rivals, to be held between February 3-4 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex. The Indian Davis Cup team had last travelled to Pakistan way back in 1964 when the visitors won 4-0 in Lahore. In 2019, India was scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup tie but AITA managed to shift the contest to a neutral venue, Kazakhstan, citing diplomatic tensions between the two countries. In the absence of the country's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal -- fresh from his second-round finish at the Australian Open -- and Sasikumar Mukund who pulled out of the tie last month itself, world No. 463 Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian contingent. Besides Mukund, Yuki Bhambri, who is now a full-time doubles player, might play the singles if required.

February 1, 2024

Photo: X/All India Tennis Association

The Indian Davis Cup team along with Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan (C) pose for a picture ahead of the India vs Pakistan World Group 1 play-off tie in Islamabad.

Photo: X/All India Tennis Association

Davis Cup Tennis 2024 Photo: PTI/Amanpreet Singh

India's new Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali. He replaces Rohit Rajpal, who could not travel with the team to Islamabad for personal reasons.

Davis Cup Tennis 2024 Photo: PTI/Amanpreet Singh

Security personnel at Islamabad Sports Complex ahead of the Davis Cup 2024 tie between India and Pakistan, in Islamabad.

Davis Cup Tennis 2024 Photo: PTI/Amanpreet Singh

Indian Davis Cup team captain Rohit Rajpal with doubles player Saketh Myneni during a practice session ahead of a tie against Pakistan, in New Delhi.

Davis Cup Tennis 2024 Photo: PTI/Amanpreet Singh

Former Pakistan Davis Cup player and captain Hamed ul Haq speaks to PTI ahead of India-Pakistan tie, in Islamabad.

