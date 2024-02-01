Sports

Team India Gears Up For Marquee Davis Cup Clash Against Pakistan

After a 60-year-long gap, an Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan. A 10-member Indian contingent, including five players, support staff and coaches, arrived in Islamabad on Monday, January 29, 2024 for the World Group 1 playoff tie between the arch-rivals, to be held between February 3-4 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex. The Indian Davis Cup team had last travelled to Pakistan way back in 1964 when the visitors won 4-0 in Lahore. In 2019, India was scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup tie but AITA managed to shift the contest to a neutral venue, Kazakhstan, citing diplomatic tensions between the two countries. In the absence of the country's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal -- fresh from his second-round finish at the Australian Open -- and Sasikumar Mukund who pulled out of the tie last month itself, world No. 463 Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian contingent. Besides Mukund, Yuki Bhambri, who is now a full-time doubles player, might play the singles if required.