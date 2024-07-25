Sports

Swimming At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Athletes Train Ahead Of Event - In Pics

All is in readiness for the start of the swimming competition at Paris Olympic Games 2024, with athletes training at La Defense Arena ahead of the Summer Games. As many as 35 swimming events are in store in Paris, and as per World Aquatics, 854 athletes from 187 countries, the individual neutral athletes and the Refugee Olympic Team will take part at the multi-sport extravaganza.