Swimming At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Athletes Train Ahead Of Event - In Pics

Katie Grimes, of the United States, trains at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
An athlete trains at the La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gabriela Georgieva, of Bulgaria, trains at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
A swimmer trains at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Lucile Tessariol, of France, trains at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Yan Le Goff of France, trains at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Paulina Peda, left, and Dominika Stander, both of Poland, pose for a photo at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Australian swimmers and coaches check out the pool at La Defense Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.