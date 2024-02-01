Sports

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Where To Watch U-19 World Cup Super Six Match

South Africa and Australia are fancied to make the semi-finals cut from Group 2, but they will take Sri Lanka and West Indies lightly at their own peril. Here is all you need to know about the two Super Six matches of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
February 1, 2024

X/Sri Lanka Cricket : Sri Lanka players in action during their opening ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match against Zimbabwe in Kimberly, South Africa
The altered format of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 allows teams to have a bad day in the field in the group stage and still make the next round. But it is equally exacting in the Super Sixes, where only the top four teams out of 12 make the semi-finals cut. (More Cricket News)

With each team playing only two matches each, the action has well and truly heated up in the Super Six phase, and the last iteration of matches is currently underway. Group 2 will witness two games on Friday, February 2, as the Sri Lanka colts will take on South Africa in Potchefstroom and Australia are up against the West Indies in Kimberley.

Australia and South Africa are both fancied to win their respective bouts and book their last-four spots from this group. But they will take their opponents lightly at their own peril. West Indies are fresh off a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, while the island outfit has a point to prove after slumping to back-to-back losses in the tournament.

Squads

Sri Lanka U-19: Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara.

South Africa U-19: David Teeger, Juan James (c), Raeeq Daniels, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma.

West Indies U-19: Stephan Pascal (c), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Divonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir.

Australia U-19: Hugh Weibgen (c), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon (wk), Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley.

Live streaming details of Sri Lanka vs South Africa, West Indies vs Australia Super Six matches

When will the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six matches be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa Super Six match will be played in Potchefstroom on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 1:30pm IST. The West Indies vs Australia game will be played in Kimberley on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 1:30pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six matches live?

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the games be live streamed?

The matches will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

