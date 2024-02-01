The altered format of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 allows teams to have a bad day in the field in the group stage and still make the next round. But it is equally exacting in the Super Sixes, where only the top four teams out of 12 make the semi-finals cut. (More Cricket News)

With each team playing only two matches each, the action has well and truly heated up in the Super Six phase, and the last iteration of matches is currently underway. Group 2 will witness two games on Friday, February 2, as the Sri Lanka colts will take on South Africa in Potchefstroom and Australia are up against the West Indies in Kimberley.