Sri Lanka Vs Australia: Mitchell Starc To Miss Third SL Vs AUS T20I, In Doubt For ODIs

Mitchell Starc injured his left index finger during the first SL vs AUS T20I match. Australia have named Jhye Richardson as cover for Starc.

Australia's Mitchell Starc appeals against Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara during the first T20I match in Colombo, June 7, 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 10:45 am

Australia will miss the services of mercurial pacer Mitchell Starc in the third and final T20 International against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday. Starc injured his left index finger during the first T20I in Colombo on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The injury happened in the first over of the match itself. Starc, 32, tried to stop a straight drive from Danushka Gunathilaka off the final delivery, but he ended up spiking the finger to the bowling shoes.

The left-arm pacer however completed his quota of four overs, claiming 3/26 in a match-winning performance. He reportedly needed six stitches, and subsequently missed the second match, which was also won by Australia.

Jhye Richardson, who replaced Starc in the second match, has been named Starc's cover in Australia's ODI squad. Starc will however remain with the squad in Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Starc has so far played 69 Tests, 99 ODIs and 51 T20Is for Australia, picking 282, 195 and 63 wickets respectively.

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20Is. The Aussies will also play five ODIs and two Tests during the tour of Sri Lanka.

Fans can watch Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2022 on Sony Sports Network. All the matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv.

