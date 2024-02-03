Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal scored centuries and shared 232 runs for the fourth wicket to take Sri Lanka to a strong position in the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Saturday. More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka reached 410-6 at stumps on the second day, giving the hosts a 212-run first-innings lead at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Mathews made 141 before being hit wicket against leg spin bowler Qais Ahmed just before close. He spent nearly six hours at the crease, faced 259 deliveries and hit three sixes and 14 boundaries.