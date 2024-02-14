Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting India, Anurag Thakur during the Chess Olympiad Torch Handoff Ceremony On February 14, 2024. (Photo: X|Anurag Thakur)

Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting India, Anurag Thakur during the Chess Olympiad Torch Handoff Ceremony On February 14, 2024. (Photo: X|Anurag Thakur)