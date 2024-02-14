"KL sustained an injury in the first game and that has kept him out. I said the other day that Virat not being here, I don't like it being used as a benefit to us or a disadvantage to India," Stokes said ahead of England's training session.

"There is some specific reasons as to why he is not playing in this series and it should be left to that as opposed to an advantage or disadvantage to any side."

"I wish Virat with everything that's going around and all our well wishes from the team. You want the best players playing and he is one of them. Hopefully he will be back on the field very soon," he added.