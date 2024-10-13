Sports

Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics

Spain struck late to edge Denmark 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday (October 13, 2024). Martin Zubimendi helped Spain crack Denmark’s defence as the holding midfielder starred in place of injured Rodri. The Real Sociedad player unleashed a powerful volley in the 79th to smash a rebound from outside the area past Kasper Schmeichel, who got his hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out. Zubimendi had impressed in the final of Euro 2024 when he replaced Rodri for the second half of Spain’s 2-1 win over England. Rodri seriously injured his right knee and required surgery on his ACL while playing for Manchester City last month.

Spain Denmark Nations League Soccer Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain players greet the crowd after the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

Denmark Spain Nations League Soccer Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain's Joselu, left, is challenged by Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

Nations League: Spain vs Denmark Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, and Denmark's Victor Kristiansen battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

Nations League: Denmark vs Spain Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain's Martín Zubimendi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: Spain vs Denmark Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, is challenged by Denmark's Victor Nelsson during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: Denmark vs Spain Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by Denmark's Victor Nelsson during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

UEFA Nations League: Spain vs Denmark Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain's Alvaro Morata, left, goes close with a chance as Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel closes him down during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs Spain Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Danish supporters react before the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murica, Spain.

Spain vs Denmark Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain's Fabián Ruiz, right, gets in a cross as Denmark's Alexander Bah tries to block during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

Denmark vs Spain Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain's Martín Zubimendi, left, gets away from Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.

