Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics

Spain struck late to edge Denmark 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday (October 13, 2024). Martin Zubimendi helped Spain crack Denmark’s defence as the holding midfielder starred in place of injured Rodri. The Real Sociedad player unleashed a powerful volley in the 79th to smash a rebound from outside the area past Kasper Schmeichel, who got his hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out. Zubimendi had impressed in the final of Euro 2024 when he replaced Rodri for the second half of Spain’s 2-1 win over England. Rodri seriously injured his right knee and required surgery on his ACL while playing for Manchester City last month.