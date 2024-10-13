Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics

Spain players greet the crowd after the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.
Spain's Joselu, left, is challenged by Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, and Denmark's Victor Kristiansen battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.
Spain's Martín Zubimendi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, is challenged by Denmark's Victor Nelsson during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by Denmark's Victor Nelsson during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.
Spain's Alvaro Morata, left, goes close with a chance as Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel closes him down during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.
Danish supporters react before the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murica, Spain.
Spain's Fabián Ruiz, right, gets in a cross as Denmark's Alexander Bah tries to block during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.
Spain's Martín Zubimendi, left, gets away from Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain.