South Africa Vs Bangladesh Test Series, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue – Full Details Of SA Vs BAN

After a thrilling ODI series, both South Africa and Bangladesh will be facing each other in a two-match Test series, starting March 31. The live streaming of the SA vs BAN Test series will be available in India. Both Tests start at 1:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

It is worth noting that Bangladesh have never won a Test match against South Africa. Both the sides have played a total of 12 games in the format with the Proteas winning 10 of them and two matches ending in a draw.

However, one must keep in mind that there is a first time for everything and who better than South Africa would understand that. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, in their last Test series drew against New Zealand on the latter’s soil. The contests included Bangladesh’s historic Test win over the Black Caps in the first game.

On the other hand, South Africa will be playing the series without the IPL-bound players that mean they are going to field a comparatively weaker squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. And this gives the Tigers another good chance to outshine the hosts in the ongoing tour.

Here Are SA Vs BAN Test Series Schedule

1st Test - Kingsmead, Durban (March 31 - April 4)

2nd Test - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth (April 8 - 12)

Where To See Live Streaming Of SA Vs BAN Test Series

In India, Star Sports will live broadcast both Test matches between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Elsewhere: SuperSport will live telecast the matches in South Africa while cricket fans in Bangladesh can see the games on Bangladesh TV (BTV), Gazi Television (GTV) and Titas Sports (T Sports).

The live streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh Test series can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (might be unavailable), Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan