Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights

The eight-wicket win over New Zealand was Bangladesh's first win in the ICC World Test Championship. Bangladesh have lost eight of their nine matches in the first WTC cycle. It was Bangladesh’s sixth away win in Tests.

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights
Bangladesh fans celebrate after the team won the first Test match against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Wednesday. | AP

Trending

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T15:36:06+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 3:36 pm

Bangladesh posted their maiden victory over New Zealand in Test cricket after winning the first Test match of the series by eight wickets on the fifth and final day at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

They had taken on New Zealand in 15 Tests before this, losing 12 of them. It was also Bangladesh’s maiden win in the World Test Championship, having lost eight of their nine matches in the first cycle. (NZ vs BAN First Test I Scorecard)

The eight-wicket victory was Bangladesh’s first in any format against New Zealand in New Zealand. New Zealand had won each of the previous 32 matches at home against Bangladesh, by far the longest winning streak at home for any team against a single opponent

** New Zealand’s defeat was their first after 17 consecutive home Tests without a defeat. It was their longest unbeaten streak in Tests at home, a run that started after losing to South Africa in 2017. This defeat against Bangladesh also halted New Zealand's record spree of eight Test series wins at home.

** The eight-wicket victory was Bangladesh’s sixth while playing away from home. They have won two Tests apiece in the West Indies (2009) and Zimbabwe (2013 and 2021), while one more win came in Sri Lanka in 2017.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

** Ebadot Hossain recorded second bowling figures by a Bangladesh pacer in Tests by taking 6 for 46 in New Zealand's second innings. Only Shahadat Hossain has better figures - 6 for 27 against South Africa at Dhaka in 2008. Ebadot Hossain is also the first Bangladesh pacer since Robiul Islam in April 2013 to take more than five wickets in an innings in Test cricket.

** Bangladesh’s pacers picked up 13 wickets in this Test match, the most they have ever bagged in a Test match. Their previous highest was 11 against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2013. Nine of the 13 wickets came in the second innings alone, the joint-most by Bangladesh's pacers in a Test innings.

** New Zealand's total in the second innings, 169 runs in 73.4 overs is their lowest in Tests against Bangladesh. The 171 all out in 2008 at Chattogram was New Zealand's previous lowest against them. It is also the second-lowest all-out total for any team against Bangladesh outside Asia, behind the 129 runs by West Indies in 2018.

BANGLADESH’S OVERSEAS WINS IN TESTS

Margin-Opponent-Venue-Season

95 runs-West Indies-Kingston-2009

4 wickets-West Indies-St George’s-2009

143 runs-Zimbabwe-Harare-2012-13

4 wickets-Sri Lanka-Colombo-2016-17

220 runs-Zimbabwe-Harare-2021

8 wickets-New Zealand-Mount Maunganui-2022

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Mount Maunganui Bangladesh national cricket team New Zealand vs Bangladesh New Zealand national cricket team Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow

How Dean Elgar Helped South Africa Break An Indian Jinx At Wanderers - Stats Highlights

Adelaide International: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Semis

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jonny Bairstow’s Seventh Century Highlights Day 3 Of Sydney Test

Arif Khan, India's Beijing Winter Olympics-bound Athlete, Included In TOPS Core Group

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Spends Orthodox Christmas In Detention

Parupalli Kashyap, India Badminton Star, Out For 6 Weeks Due To Calf Muscle Injury

Melbourne Summer Set 2022: Rafael Nadal Eases Into Semifinals Without Hitting A Shot

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Sports

Desmond Haynes Appointed As West Indies Chief Selector; To Stay In Charge Until 2024

Desmond Haynes Appointed As West Indies Chief Selector; To Stay In Charge Until 2024

ICC Cricket Committee Introduces In-Match Penalty For Slow Over Rates In T20 Internationals - Full Playing Conditions

ICC Cricket Committee Introduces In-Match Penalty For Slow Over Rates In T20 Internationals - Full Playing Conditions

Punam Raut On ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Snub - 'Very Disheartening To Be Continuously Left Out'

Punam Raut On ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Snub - 'Very Disheartening To Be Continuously Left Out'

Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Bank On Kylian Mbappe For Goals Against Lyon

Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Bank On Kylian Mbappe For Goals Against Lyon

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Irrfan Khan Could Make Every Character Look Organic. He's A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Irrfan Khan Could Make Every Character Look Organic. He's A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Giridhar Jha / If Bollywood needed to turn over a new leaf at the outset of the new millennium with the new-age audiences showing uncanny aversion to the age-old formula films, it found a worthy flag-bearer in Irrfan Khan, writes Giridhar Jha.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement