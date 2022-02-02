Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
South Africa Coach Mark Boucher’s Racism Case Hearing Postponed Until May

Mark Boucher has been accused by former South Africa teammate Paul Adams of leading a song that was racially abusive.

Mark Boucher's hearing to be held in the week commencing 16 to 20 May 2022. Twitter

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 2:54 pm

The disciplinary hearing against South Africa head coach Mark Boucher, who faces charges of racism and possible sacking from the post by the country's cricket board (CSA), has has been postponed until May. (More Cricket News)

This was announced by the chairperson of the hearing on Tuesday.

Advocate Terry Motau, who is chairing the disciplinary hearing, in a statement said he has agreed to Boucher's request for dates in May that will allow him to call current South African players to testify on his behalf. 

"CSA (Cricket South Africa) argued for expediency and a speedy commencement and finalisation of the proceedings, given that some of the allegations occurred some time ago," the statement from Motau read according to 'Sport24'. 

"On behalf of Mr Boucher, it was indicated that he intends to call some of the players to testify on his behalf and that these players will be part of the Tour of New Zealand from 17 February to 1 March 2022 and the Bangladesh Tour of South Africa from 18 March to 11 April 2022 and that having a hearing in-between the two tours would be disruptive.

"Having considered both arguments, I agree with arguments advanced on behalf of Mr Boucher and I have decided to postpone the matter for the hearing to be held in the week commencing 16 to 20 May 2022." 

South Africa will travel to England for an all-format tour in July, by which time the Boucher matter is expected to have been resolved.

One of the best international wicketkeepers of his time, Boucher was accused by former South Africa team-mate Paul Adams of leading a song which had a racially derogatory wording in meetings after matches in their playing days. 

Following the allegations, CSA had served Boucher with a seven-page charge sheet in January, which accused him of gross misconduct and bringing the sport's apex body into disrepute through historical and current handling of racial issues. 

The hearing can only begin at the conclusion of South Africa's home summer due to availability of players.

