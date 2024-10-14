West Indies's Sherfane Rutherford shakes hands with Sri Lankan players as he celebrates the win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
West Indies's Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
West Indies's Roston Chase plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
West Indies's Captain Rovman Powell plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Brandon King celebrates his fifty runs during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Even Lewis plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot as West Indies' Shai Hope watches during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates his fifty runs during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.