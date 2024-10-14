Sports

SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies Go 1-0 Up As King, Lewis Seal The Deal In Dambulla - In Pics

Brandon King and Evin Lewis shaped a perfect chase, scoring 107 off just 55 balls at the top of the order to help West Indies take a 1-0 lead, by chasing 180 in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The hosts tried to slow down, but never were in for a meaningful fight after batting first, and scoring 179. Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka hit their respective fifties but were held back with no major contributions from the rest of the batters. The second T20I will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at the same venue in Dambulla.