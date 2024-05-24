Sports

Skydivers Fly Through London's Tower Bridge In World First - In Pics

Two Austrian skydivers, Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel, accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the first individuals to successfully navigate a wingsuit flight through London's iconic landmark, Tower Bridge. The duo reached a top speed of 246 km/h as they completed the jump and landed safely within 45 seconds. As the duo were flying through the bridge, they performed a complex 'flare' manoeuvre to safely ascend and deploy parachutes. Here are some snapshots from the skydivers' breathtaking feat.

Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel | Photo: Peter Salzmann / Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria on their way to Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May, 12, 2024

| Photo: Dominik Angerer / Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Waltenspiel and Marco Fuerst of Austria fly through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.

| Photo: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria fly through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.

| Photo: Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria fly through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.

| Photo: Eisa Bakos / Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria fly through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.

| Photo: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Waltenspiel is seen during the Wings Through Tower Bridge project in London, Great Britain on May, 10, 2024

| Photo: Peter Salzmann / Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria jump of a Helicopter on their way to Tower Bridge London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.

| Photo: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria are seen after their flight through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.

