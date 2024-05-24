Sports

Skydivers Fly Through London's Tower Bridge In World First - In Pics

Two Austrian skydivers, Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel, accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the first individuals to successfully navigate a wingsuit flight through London's iconic landmark, Tower Bridge. The duo reached a top speed of 246 km/h as they completed the jump and landed safely within 45 seconds. As the duo were flying through the bridge, they performed a complex 'flare' manoeuvre to safely ascend and deploy parachutes. Here are some snapshots from the skydivers' breathtaking feat.