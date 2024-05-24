Skydivers Fly Through London's Tower Bridge In World First - In Pics

Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria on their way to Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May, 12, 2024
Marco Waltenspiel and Marco Fuerst of Austria fly through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.
Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria fly through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.
Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria fly through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.
Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria fly through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.
Marco Waltenspiel is seen during the Wings Through Tower Bridge project in London, Great Britain on May, 10, 2024
Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria jump of a Helicopter on their way to Tower Bridge London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.
Marco Fuerst and Marco Waltenspiel of Austria are seen after their flight through Tower Bridge in London, Great Britain on May 12, 2024.