Serie A 2023-24: Monza Stun AC Milan; Atalanta, Bologna, Roma Also Win - In Pics

Monza, one of the smallest clubs competing in Italia's top-flight league, stunned seven-time European champions and neighbours AC Milan 4-2 thanks to two stoppage-time goals. The defeat means Milan are third in the Serie A 2023-24 table, two points behind second-placed Juventus and 11 adrift of leaders and city rivals Inter. Elsewhere, fourth-placed Atalanta beat Sassuolo 4-0, while Bologna and Roma registered 2-1 and 3-0 wins over Lazio and Frosinone, respectively, to consolidate their mid-table standings.

February 19, 2024

Serie A 2023-24: Monza vs Milan | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP

Monza's Warren Bondo celebrates his goal surrounded by teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Milan at Stadio U-PouwerStadium in Monza, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Monza vs Milan | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP

Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Milan at Stadio U-PouwerStadium in Monza, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Monza vs Milan | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP

Milan's Olivier Giroud, right, scores a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Milan at Stadio U-PouwerStadium in Monza, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Monza vs Milan | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP

Monza's Warren Bondo celebrates scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Milan at Stadio U-Pouwer Stadium in Monza, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Atalanta vs Sassuolo | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Atalanta's Mario Pasalic celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Atalanta vs Sassuolo | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Atalanta's Davide Zappacosta eyes the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Atalanta vs Sassuolo | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners, right, challenges Sassuolo's Josh Doig during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Frosinone vs Roma | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Matias Soule', right, and Roma's Angelino battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Roma at Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Frosinone vs Roma | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Frosinone's Reinier Jesus Carvalho, left, and Roma's Tommaso Baldanzi battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Roma at Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Frosinone vs Roma | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Roma's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Roma at Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Lazio Roma vs Bologna FC | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio Roma and Bologna FC at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma in Rome, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Lazio Roma vs Bologna FC | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, centre, celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio Roma and Bologna FC at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma in Rome, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Lazio Roma vs Bologna FC | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Bologna goalkeeper Lucasz Skorupski, left, and Lazio's Taty Castellanos in action during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio Roma and Bologna FC at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma in Rome, Italy.

