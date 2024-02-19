Sports

Serie A 2023-24: Monza Stun AC Milan; Atalanta, Bologna, Roma Also Win - In Pics

Monza, one of the smallest clubs competing in Italia's top-flight league, stunned seven-time European champions and neighbours AC Milan 4-2 thanks to two stoppage-time goals. The defeat means Milan are third in the Serie A 2023-24 table, two points behind second-placed Juventus and 11 adrift of leaders and city rivals Inter. Elsewhere, fourth-placed Atalanta beat Sassuolo 4-0, while Bologna and Roma registered 2-1 and 3-0 wins over Lazio and Frosinone, respectively, to consolidate their mid-table standings.