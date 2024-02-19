Serie A 2023-24: Monza Stun AC Milan; Atalanta, Bologna, Roma Also Win - In Pics

Monza's Warren Bondo celebrates his goal surrounded by teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Milan at Stadio U-PouwerStadium in Monza, Italy.
Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Milan at Stadio U-PouwerStadium in Monza, Italy.
Milan's Olivier Giroud, right, scores a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Milan at Stadio U-PouwerStadium in Monza, Italy.
Monza's Warren Bondo celebrates scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Milan at Stadio U-Pouwer Stadium in Monza, Italy.
Atalanta's Mario Pasalic celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Atalanta's Davide Zappacosta eyes the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners, right, challenges Sassuolo's Josh Doig during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Frosinone's Matias Soule', right, and Roma's Angelino battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Roma at Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy.
Frosinone's Reinier Jesus Carvalho, left, and Roma's Tommaso Baldanzi battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Roma at Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy.
Roma's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Roma at Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy.
Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio Roma and Bologna FC at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma in Rome, Italy.
Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, centre, celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio Roma and Bologna FC at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma in Rome, Italy.
Bologna goalkeeper Lucasz Skorupski, left, and Lazio's Taty Castellanos in action during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio Roma and Bologna FC at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma in Rome, Italy.