Sports

SCO Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Inglis Registers New Aussie Record - In Pics

Josh Inglis smashed a 43-ball century and Australia thrashed Scotland by 70 runs in the second T20 to clinch the series with a game to spare on Friday. Inglis came in the first over and he slogged seven fours and seven sixes on his way to 103, with a strike rate over 200. Australia posted 196-4 and never allowed Scotland any momentum. The home side failed to support Brandon McMullen, who claimed 59 off 42, and was all out for 126 in the 17th over. The third and last match is on Saturday.