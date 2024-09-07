Australia's Josh Inglis hits a 4 during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Australia's Josh Inglis bats during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jake Fraser-McGurk of Australia bats during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Australia's Cameron Green bats during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Bradley Currie of Scotland catches the ball to claim the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Bradley Currie of Scotland celebrates after claiming the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Australia's Tim David, left, celebrates catching out Scotland's Brandon McMullen with teammates during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.