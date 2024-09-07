Sports

SCO Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Inglis Registers New Aussie Record - In Pics

Josh Inglis smashed a 43-ball century and Australia thrashed Scotland by 70 runs in the second T20 to clinch the series with a game to spare on Friday. Inglis came in the first over and he slogged seven fours and seven sixes on his way to 103, with a strike rate over 200. Australia posted 196-4 and never allowed Scotland any momentum. The home side failed to support Brandon McMullen, who claimed 59 off 42, and was all out for 126 in the 17th over. The third and last match is on Saturday.

Australia vs Scotland

Australia's Josh Inglis hits a 4 during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Scotland vs Australia
Scotland vs Australia Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Australia's Josh Inglis bats during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.

AUS vs SCO
AUS vs SCO Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Jake Fraser-McGurk of Australia bats during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.

SCO Vs AUS
SCO Vs AUS Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Australia's Cameron Green bats during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Bradley Currie of Scotland
Bradley Currie of Scotland Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Bradley Currie of Scotland catches the ball to claim the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Cameron Green of Australia
Cameron Green of Australia Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Bradley Currie of Scotland celebrates after claiming the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Australia's Tim David
Australia's Tim David Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP

Australia's Tim David, left, celebrates catching out Scotland's Brandon McMullen with teammates during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.

