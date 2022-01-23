SA Vs IND, 3rd ODI: Quinton De Kock Equals AB De Villiers' Record

Quinton de Kock equalled Abraaham de Villiers’ South Africa record of most hundreds in one-day internationals against India by making 124 runs off 130 balls with 12 fours and two sixes in the third and final match at Newlands, Cape Town on Sunday (January 23).

It was his sixth hundreds in 16 innings of as many matches against India. Abraham deVilliers also scored the same number of centuries in 32 innings of as many matches against India.

Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record of making the highest number of hundreds against India. The Sri Lankan left-handed batter made seven hundreds in 85 innings of 89 matches against India.

** Quinton de Kock also became the fifth South African and 50th batter overall to complete 1000 runs against India in one-day internationals. By reaching this milestone in 16 innings, he equaled Australian Steven Smith’s record of fastest 1000 runs against India. Steven Smith also took the same number of innings to complete 1000 runs against India in one-day internationals. South African Hashim Amla holds the record of completing the fastest 1000 runs against an opponent in one-day internationals. He took 14 innings to complete 1000 runs against West Indies. West Indian Viv Richards batted in 15 innings to score 1000 runs against England.

** Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen put on 144 runs for the fourth wicket. It was South Africa’s fourth-highest fourth-wicket stand against India. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen who added 204 runs for the fourth wicket in the first match of the series at Paarl hold the record of highest stand for the fourth wicket.

MOST HUNDREDS AGAINST INDIA IN ONE-DAYERS

(Player - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 89 - 85 - 5 - 2899 - 36.23 - 189 - 96.98 - 7 - 14 - 7;

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 16 - 16 - 0 - 1013 - 63.31 - 135 - 92.59 - 6 - 2 - 0;

Abraham de Villiers (South Africa) - 32 - 32 - 4 - 1357 - 48.46 - 119 - 111.13 - 6 - 5 - 1;

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 59 - 59 - 5 - 2164 - 40.07 - 140* - 81.41 - 6 - 9 - 3;

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 76 - 71 - 3 - 2700 - 39.70 - 138* - 81.62 - 6 - 18 - 3.

HIGHEST FOURTH WICKET STANDS FOR SOUTH AFRICA AGAINST INDIA

(Runs - Pair - Venue - Date)

204 - Temba Bavuma/Rassie van der Dussen - Paarl - 19-01-2022;

171 - Quinton de Kock/Abraham de Villiers - Centurion - 11-12-2013;

154 - Hansie Cronje/Gary Kirsten - Sharjah - 14-04-1996;

144 - Quinton de Kock/Rassie van der Dussen - Cape Town - 23-01-2022;

131 - Abraham de Villiers /Jean-Paul Duminy - Durban - 12-01-2011.