SA Vs IND, 3rd ODI: ICC Rubs Salt Into India's Wounds, Imposes Fine For Slow-over Rate

The International Cricket Council on Monday said that India were two overs short of the target. The fine is 40 per cent of their match fee.

South African batter David Miller plays a shot during their 3rd ODI against India at Newlands. - AP Photo

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 2:53 pm

India have been penalised for maintaining a slow-over rate during the third and final ODI match against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. The visitors lost the match by four runs and the three-match series 3-0 on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said that India were two overs short of the target. The fine is 40 per cent of their match fee. Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

KL Rahul, who led India in the ODIs, pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele, third umpire Allauhudien Palekar and fourth umpire Adrien Holdstock levelled the charge.

The Proteas were bowled out for 287 in the inconsequential final match, with star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hitting 124 and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen making 52.

India came agonisingly close to winning the game but fell short of the target despite half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar as the visitors were all out for 283 in the end.

