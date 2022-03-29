SA Vs BAN 2022: After ODI Series Win, Bangladesh Eye Another Historical Feat Vs Depleted South Africa

Two months back at Newlands, Cape Town, the South African team, buoyed by its win over India, were all over the news. They had just clean swept favourites India in the three-match ODI series between the sides.

"What a series it’s been ... couldn’t be more proud of this team and how far we have come time to recharge and prepare for the next one. Jai Shree Raam," read the caption of Keshav Maharaj, who has an Indian connection, on Instagram after the ODI series.

South Africa had already stunned 'favourites' India by bouncing back in the Test series from a 1-0 deficit and eventually clinching it 2-1. And now they had humbled the Men in Blue, led by KL Rahul in the limited-overs games that followed.

Two months later, fortunes changed for South Africa against a vastly different opponent. The Proteas find themselves in a state of bother. A state of utter disbelief, courtesy the dominating performance of guests Bangladesh against them. Cricket is a beauty!

Bangladesh And Their Surprise Elements

The South Africa vs Bangladesh three-match ODI series saw the Tigers win the first game by 38 runs. Given that Bangladesh registered their first-ever win on South African soil, their potential and performance in the game were less talked and it was rather the historic feat that made more headlines.

No doubt the win was taken as a one-time affair and many believed that South Africa will win the remaining games to seal the series, something what New Zealand did by winning the second and last Test against Bangladesh in January and spoiled the Bangla Tigers' party.

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal's presence helped Bangladesh in South Africa. AP

South Africa bounced back beautifully on the uneven surface of Wanderers, Johannesburg, where the second ODI took place. Bangladesh had their heads against the wall as they managed just 194/9 on the board in the 50 overs to eventually lose by 7 wickets.

South Africa had put the stamp of their authority in the series with the victory and once again, it felt that the air of Bangladesh cricket’s resurgence would fade in it. Majority felt that way, but not the Bangladeshi players.

They rose back and handed South Africa a nine-wicket loss in the third ODI in Centurion to win a historic series on South African soil, a first after two decades.

Belief And Confidence

Just two words – belief and confidence were the difference between Bangladesh and South Africa. While South Africa were hesitant to play with full freedom in the series against a tenacious Bangladesh bowling attack, the visiting batters gave their all on the field to create magic for Bangladesh.

Not only the Bangladesh bowlers bowled their hearts out and the batters showed amazing courage to counter-attack, but the fielders also gave their all to make sure South Africa had to fight tooth and nail.

In the decider, South Africa were bundled out for 154 runs and Bangladesh comfortably chased down the paltry total in 26.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

“I just think that the belief was not there maybe against this type of bowling. We almost went into our shells in this series," said South Africa head coach Mark Boucher after the ODI series.

“There seem to be a little bit of a block and fear of getting out, rather than understanding that the game is about runs and try to put the fear of failure out of your mind."

Meanwhile, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma too was honest in admitting that they were outplayed. “I think Bangladesh were the better outfit, they showed how to bat, bowl and in the field.”

With 129 runs, Tamim Iqbal was the highest run-getter in the series while Litton Das followed him with 113. Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed, who picked up eight wickets, won the Player of the Series award, apart from being named the Player of the Match in final ODI.

Taskin Ahmed was wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh. AP

The likes of Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan too shone as it was a team effort from Bangladesh that helped them win the series.

Not to forget Shakib’s sacrifice off the field as the player had his family members admitted in hospital in Bangladesh due to health problems but the all-rounder decided to play for the nation in the third ODI before leaving for home.

What Next?

High on confidence, Bangladesh take on South Africa in the two-match Test series starting March 31 in Durban.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh have never won a Test match against South Africa. The sides have played 12 games in the format with the Proteas winning 10 of them while two ended in draws.

There is a first time for everything and Bangladesh seem to have excelled in remembering the mantra in the recent past.

Additionally, South Africa will be missing their star players like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Aiden Makram, Rassie van der Dussen in the Test series. These key players have preferred IPL 2022 over national duty.

This gives Bangladesh another good chance to script history on South African soil. Though they might miss Shakib in the games, still Bangladesh look a formidable side.

After winning the ODI series by looking South Africa in the eye, Bangladesh have nothing to lose in the Test series but everything to gain.