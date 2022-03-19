Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
SA Vs BAN, 1st ODI: All-Round Bangladesh Clinch Historic 38-Run Victory In South Africa In 20 Years

Chasing Bangladesh’s 314/7, South Africa were all out for 276 giving the visitors the first-ever ODI win against the Proteas in the Rainbow Land.

Bangladesh players celebrate after winning the first ODI against South Africa on Saturday. ICC

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 9:36 am

Bangladesh beat South Africa for the first time in an ODI in South Africa on Friday and did it convincingly by taking the series-opener by 38 runs. Bangladesh’s batters set up the history-making victory with Shakib Al Hasan (77), Litton Das (50) and Yasir Ali (50) all hitting half-centuries in a strong total of 314-7.

SA vs BAN Highlights | Scorecard | News

It was Bangladesh’s best total in South Africa and came after South Africa won the toss and put the visitors in to bat at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz undid South Africa with 4-61 in nine overs as the Proteas were all out for 276 in 48.5 overs.

The result was obvious well before the final wicket of Keshav Maharaj. The key moment came in the 46th over when Miraz had David Miller stumped for 79 off 57 for his fourth wicket, getting rid of South Africa’s last hope and putting Bangladesh on the brink of a first victory 20 years after first touring South Africa.

Miraz was backed up by pacers Taskin Ahmed (3-36) and Shoriful Islam (2-47), whose early strikes put South Africa in trouble at 36-3. Bangladesh didn’t let that early advantage slip, despite the efforts of Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, who made 86.

Bangladesh players celebrated gleefully at the end, as did their coach Russell Domingo, a South African and a former Proteas coach.

Bangladesh's Tour Of South Africa 2022 SA Vs BAN Bangladesh National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Liton Das Yasir Ali Mehidy Hasan Miraz Keshav Maharaj David Miller South Africa Vs Bangladesh South Africa
