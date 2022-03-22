Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs AUS, ICC Women's World Cup: Australia Beat South Africa For Sixth Successive Win

Captain Meg Lanning's 135 guides Australia to a 5-wicket win over South Africa in their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match. Read match report.

SA Vs AUS, ICC Women's World Cup: Australia Beat South Africa For Sixth Successive Win
Australia chased down South Africa's 271/5 in 45.2 overs during their ICC Women's World Cup match. Photo: ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 1:44 pm

Skipper Meg Lanning produced another masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 135 as six-time champions Australia continued their invincible run with a five-wicket thrashing of South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday.

Scorecard | Cricket News

Lanning scored her 15th ODI century with 15 hits to the fence and one maximum during her 130-ball unconquered innings to help Australia successfully chase down South Africa's total of 271 for 5 with 28 balls to spare at Basin Reserve.

Invited to bat, opener Laura Wolvaardt cracked a 134-ball 90, while skipper Sune Luus (52) notched another half-century as South Africa posted a decent total from their 50 overs.

Related stories

IND Vs BAN, ICC Women's World Cup: India Keep Semis Hopes Alive With Big Win Against Bangladesh - Highlights

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Semi-final Qualification Scenarios For All Teams - How India Can Make It

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Pakistan Stun West Indies To End 18-Match Losing Streak

However, it proved inadequate in the end as Lanning took control of Australia's chase and recorded her third World Cup century to lead her team to a comfortable victory.

The win further consolidated Australia's position at the top of the table with 12 points from six matches and they are likely to end at the top with just one match to go against Bangladesh in the league stage.

It was South Africa's first loss of the tournament. They remain second in the standings with 8 points from five games but are still in danger of missing out on the semifinals should they fail to win any of their final two matches against West Indies and India.

The Australian innings was all about Lanning as the skipper showed her class with a true captain's knock that was one of her best innings of all time.

Opener Alyssa Healy (1) was out in the third over and Rachael Haynes (17) followed her back to the pavilion in the 11th when Mignon du Preez held on to a screamer in the outfield to leave Australia in a spot of bother at 45 for 2.

However, Lanning showed little respect to the South Africa bowlers as she found the gaps with ease.

The Australia captain enjoyed a 60-run partnership with the reliable Beth Mooney (21) and then an even better one of 93 with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath (32) that put Australia in a dominant position to cruise home.

A back injury to Ellyse Perry was the only negative to come out of the win for Australia, with the veteran all-rounder bowling just three overs. She did not bat.

Earlier, opener Wolvaardt continued her rich run of form, sharing 88 runs with Lizelle Lee (36) for the opening wicket, before forging a 91-run stand with skipper Luus (52).

Ash Gardner pulled off the catch of the tournament when she held on to a beauty in the outfield to dismiss du Preez (14), while Marizanne Kapp (30 not out off 21 balls) hit four boundaries to help boost South Africa's total.

For the Proteas, seamer Shabnim Ismail (2/33) and spinner Chloe Tryon (2/44) snapped two wickets apiece.

Tags

Sports Cricket South Africa Women Vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup SA Vs AUS Australia National Women's Cricket Team South Africa National Women’s Cricket Team Basin Reserve Meg Lanning Laura Wolvaardt Sune Luus
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

How India Can Enter ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semifinals

How India Can Enter ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semifinals