RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Ton Goes In Vain As Rajasthan Royals Win By Six Wickets - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer celebrate their win over Royal Challengers Bangaluru in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli congratulates Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler celebrates scoring a century and also the win over Royal Challengers Bangaluru in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Fans watch the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.