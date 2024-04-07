Sports

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Ton Goes In Vain As Rajasthan Royals Win By Six Wickets - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals comfortably thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets despite Virat Kohli's eighth IPL century. Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 off 72 balls and added 125 runs with skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 33 balls). However, their total of 183 was never going to be enough as they failed to accelerate the scoring rate. Rajasthan Royals' spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin were the standout bowlers as they restricted the RCB batters from playing freely. Royals reached the target with five balls to spare, thanks to Jos Buttler's unbeaten 100 and skipper Sanju Samson's 69 off 42 balls.