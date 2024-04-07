Sports

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Ton Goes In Vain As Rajasthan Royals Win By Six Wickets - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals comfortably thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets despite Virat Kohli's eighth IPL century. Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 off 72 balls and added 125 runs with skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 33 balls). However, their total of 183 was never going to be enough as they failed to accelerate the scoring rate. Rajasthan Royals' spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin were the standout bowlers as they restricted the RCB batters from playing freely. Royals reached the target with five balls to spare, thanks to Jos Buttler's unbeaten 100 and skipper Sanju Samson's 69 off 42 balls.

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer celebrate their win over Royal Challengers Bangaluru in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

1/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli congratulates Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

Advertisement

2/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer celebrate their win over Royal Challengers Bangaluru in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

Advertisement

3/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler celebrates scoring a century and also the win over Royal Challengers Bangaluru in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

4/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

Advertisement

5/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

Advertisement

6/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

Advertisement

7/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

8/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

9/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

10/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fans watch the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur.

11/11
IPL%202024%3A%20RR%20vs%20RCB
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained