Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre Fined 100 Per Cent Match Fees After No-Ball Controversy In DC Vs RR IPL 2022 Match

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur were on Saturday fined, while assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their side’s 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

While Pant and Amre have been fined their entire match fee, Thakur was penalised 50 per cent of his match fee, IPL said in a release. “Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence,” the IPL said in a statement.

“Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct. Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

“Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct. Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the IPL statement added.

What Transpired No-Ball Controversy?

Chasing RR’s mammoth 222/2, Delhi Capitals needed 36 runs in the last over with Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease. Powell smashed his West Indian counterpart, Obed McCoy, for three consecutive sixes in the first three balls before a controversy broke out.

McCoy bowled a full toss on the third delivery which the Delhi Capitals dugout thought was a waist-high no-ball. But the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan ruled it a fair delivery and did not refer to the third umpire.

It started with Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. But the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured for Powell and Kuldeep to come out while Amre went into the playing arena. However, Amre was told to leave the playing area immediately by the umpires.

What Does IPL Code of Conduct Say?

Article 2.2: It includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board.

Article 2.7: Players and team officials will breach Article 2.7 if they publicly criticise the match officials or denigrate a player or team against which they have played in relation to incidents which occurred in a match. When assessing the seriousness of the breach, without limitation, the context within which the comments have been made and the gravity of the offending comments must be taken into account.

Article 2.8: This article includes, (a) excessive, obvious disappointment with an umpire’s decision; (b) an obvious delay in resuming play or leaving the wicket; (c) shaking the head; (d) pointing or looking at the inside edge when given out LBW; (e) pointing to the pad or rubbing the shoulder when caught behind; (f) snatching the cap from the umpire; (g) requesting a referral to the TV umpire (other than in the context of a legitimate request for a referral as may be permitted in such match); and (h) arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the umpire about his/her decision.