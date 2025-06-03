Sports

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Calm Captains Address Press Conference Ahead Title Clash

In the pre-final press conference, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer were all calmed and focused. Patidar spoke about the pressure of expectations and hopes to end the drought after 18 years, and wanting to win RCB's maiden title for Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Iyer praised the consistency of PBKS youngsters, called the MI win "half the job done," and stressed his intent to fight till the end. The IPL 2025 final match will be held on June 3, Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.